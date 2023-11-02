Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager named 2023 World Series MVP

Nov 1, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: 8:52 pm

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers hoists the trophy after being named the World Series Most Valuabl...

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers hoists the trophy after being named the World Series Most Valuable Player Award after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was named MVP of the 2023 World Series. It is the second time Seager has won the award, after previously winning it as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Wednesday night at Chase Field to win the World Series four games to one.

Seager batted .286 during the Fall Classic with three home runs and six RBIs.

Seager is also the first shortstop in MLB history with three home runs in a World Series. After going deep in Games 3 and 4, Seager is also just the second shortstop to homer in consecutive World Series games, joining Derek Jeter in 2000 in Games 4 and 5, according to Sarah Langs.

In Game 1, Seager went 1-for-4 with two walks and a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Seager was 0-for-4 in Game 2 with a strikeout in the Diamondbacks’ 9-1 rout of the Rangers, but Seager’s bat heated up again in Games 3 and 4.

Seager went deep off Arizona pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the third inning of Game 3 to pad the Rangers’ lead, and the four-time All Star went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in the Rangers’ 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

In Game 5, Seager collected two hits, including Texas’ first hit of the night.

Seager, who the Dodgers selected with the 18th overall selection in the 2012 draft, played his first seven seasons in Los Angeles. He was named the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, 2020 NLCS MVP and 2020 World Series MVP as a Dodger.

Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers in December of 2021. The contract was the largest in franchise history, surpassing Alex Rodriguez’s record $252 million deal signed in 2000.

