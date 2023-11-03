As the NFL trade deadline loomed, the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback situation grew more clustered with Kyler Murray nearing his return from a torn ACL.

Joshua Dobbs held down the fort for eight weeks, and rookie Clayton Tune showed promise and intrigued coaches in practice.

After Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort pondered the quarterback situation and ultimately made a decision, sending Dobbs and a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

“As we watched the film on Sunday night and again Monday morning, we came to the decision that we wanted to make a change,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports‘ Wolf & Luke on Friday. “We wanted to make a change and give Clayton Tune a chance to get out there and give him an opportunity.”

The original plan was for Dobbs to shift into a backup role, allowing Tune to take over as starter.

After Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon and was ruled out for the year on Sunday, the team went out to find a another signal caller. Minnesota gave Ossenfort a call Monday evening, opening up possibilities for both teams as discussions furthered.

“It was an opportunity we thought made sense for the team,” Ossenfort said. “We threw a monkey wrench into Josh Dobbs’ life but I think this gives him an opportunity to go some place and potentially start.”

Dobbs completed 167 of 266 passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions while also scoring three touchdowns on the ground. Despite his short tenure in the Valley, Dobbs gained the respect of everyone in the Cardinals locker room.

“The guy came in here and started eight games for us, he made us competitive,” Ossenfort said. “We have all the respect in the world for Josh and what he did for us.”

Murray is “fired up, ready to go,” according to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Murray could start this Sunday if he’s activated from the designated to return list. Otherwise, Tune will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of Cardinals faithful.

Ossenfort said all options are on the table.

The Cardinals will look to break into the win column on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the team that traded Dobbs to the Cardinals in August.

