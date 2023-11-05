Close
Arizona Diamondbacks decline mutual contract option with Mark Melancon

Nov 5, 2023, 11:20 AM

Mark Melancon #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly #18 high five after defeating the Houston Astros in extra innings 5-2 at Minute Maid Park on September 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The Diamondbacks declined their mutual contract option with relief pitcher Mark Melancon, per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. The option for the 38-year-old right hander was for $5 million. Instead, Arizona will give him a $2 million buyout.

Melancon received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder after suffering a strain in spring training. He was later placed on the 60-day injured list in April and missed the entire 2023 season.

The D-backs acquired Melancon in December 2021 after he made the All-Star team as a San Diego Padre with a league-leading 39 saves. The veteran signed a two-year, $14 million contract with a 2024 mutual option.

He made 62 appearances in 2022 and posted a 3-10 record and 4.66 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 18 saves in 56.0 innings pitched. He eventually lost his closer’s role late in the 2022 season.

In three games this spring training, Melancon recorded a 16.88 ERA, allowing five earned runs, 10 hits and a walk in 2.2 innings pitched. He struck out four batters and registered a 4.125 WHIP.

Paul Sewald is expected to be the team’s closer next year. Arizona traded for Sewald at the deadline, and sent Ryan Bliss, Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas to the Seattle Mariners.

In 65 games between Seattle and Arizona, Sewald recorded 34 saves and posted a 3.12 ERA. He did not allow an earned run through the National League Championship Series but surrendered the game-tying home run to Corey Seager in Game 1 of the World Series and gave up four runs in Game 5.

