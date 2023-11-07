The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday claimed offensive lineman Doug Kramer off waivers from the Chicago Bears and released wideout Andre Baccellia.

The team also released practice squad running back Hassan Hall.

Kramer was a sixth-round pick by Chicago (207th overall) in 2022. He missed last season due to injury and made one appearance for the Bears this year.

The signing comes with Arizona losing left tackle D.J. Humphries and starting guard Will Hernandez during a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Guard depth has been hit hard with Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon, both of whom had earned playing time, also out.

Arizona signed Baccellia and Hall to the practice squad last Wednesday.

Baccellia was signed off the practice squad on Saturday ahead of Arizona’s Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He registered two offensive snaps, six special team reps and a kick return for 22 yards in the 31-24 defeat.

Baccellia had appeared in eight games for the Cardinals a season ago and played three offensive snaps in the 27-0 loss to the Browns.

Hall, an undrafted back from Georgia Tech, spent the preseason with the Cleveland Browns, the Cardinals’ opponent on Sunday.

