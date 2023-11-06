Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Taylor Heinicke to remain Falcons’ starting quarterback vs. Cardinals

Nov 6, 2023, 12:04 PM

Taylor Heinicke of the Falcons hugs Joshua Dobbs of the Vikings...

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings and Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Atlanta Falcons embrace after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday that Taylor Heinicke will make his second start in a row at quarterback in place of Desmond Ridder this coming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

That doesn’t mean it’s permanent.

Heinicke replaced Ridder as a starter on Sunday in a 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he went 21-of-38 for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“He did turn the ball over, but I thought he operated on third down pretty well,” Smith said after the game Sunday. “We’ll huddle up and evaluate. I thought he gave us some chances.”

RELATED STORIES

What did quarterback Taylor Heinicke do in his first Falcons start?

The Falcons lost to a Vikings team led by Joshua Dobbs, who was five days removed from being traded by the Cardinals after he made eight starts for the team to begin his 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Arizona rookie quarterback Clayton Tune led Arizona on Sunday in a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns, where only 58 total yards of offense were produced by the Cardinals.

Tune is expected to be replaced by Kyler Murray, who this week is at the end of his open practice window. He must be activated to the 53-man roster and off the physically unable to perform list to play against Atlanta.

For the Falcons, Ridder started the first eight games of the season but was replaced by Heinicke at halftime two weeks ago in a 28-23 loss to the Titans. The Falcons scored 20 points in the second half against the Titans with Heinicke leading the offense.

Heinicke said Sunday he wasn’t focused on who will start next week when the Falcons go to Arizona.

“I’m not really thinking about that right now. I’m still (upset) about the loss,” Heinicke said. “We will come in tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday and see what happens, but just still thinking about the game right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray on track to make return, start for Arizona Cardinals vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on track to make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

38 minutes ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Franchise-defining decision upcoming for the Arizona Cardinals with Kyler Murray

Bickley Blast: Franchise-defining decision upcoming for the Arizona Cardinals with Kyler Murray. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

7 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns sacks Clayton Tune #15 of the Arizona Cardinals during ...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals offense struggles historically in loss at Browns

In Clayton Tune's first career start, the Cardinals were blanked 27-0 on the road by the Browns on Sunday. Arizona Sports voices react.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray looks on...

Dan Bickley

Kyler Murray’s return to play can’t come soon enough for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have passed the halfway point of the 2023 season. The journey is about to get interesting.

1 day ago

Clayton Tune looks to pass in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals shut out in Week 9 loss to Browns

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's homecoming was far from warm and fuzzy behind a 20-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

1 day ago

Joshua Dobbs scrambles in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Ex-Cardinal Joshua Dobbs helps lead Vikings to comeback victory in Week 9

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn't have to wait long to make an impact for his new team in the Minnesota Vikings.

1 day ago

Taylor Heinicke to remain Falcons’ starting quarterback vs. Cardinals