Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn’t have to wait long to make an impact for his new team in the Minnesota Vikings.

Five days after the Cardinals dealt Dobbs and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 to the Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder, Dobbs was thrust into action after starter Jaren Hall was knocked out of the tilt due to a concussion in the first half.

The quarterback didn’t just play, either, helping lead the Vikings to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Dobbs came through for the Vikings behind 158 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 22 seconds left to play, on 20-of-30 passing. He also got it done with his legs, running seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown.

It’s been a quarterback carousel of late for the Vikings, who lost Kirk Cousins for the season to a torn Achilles last week before Hall went down with the concussion.

The QB certainly knows a thing or two about playing on short notice, having been traded to the Cardinals right before the start of the regular season on Aug. 24. Seventeen days later, he was starting Arizona’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Dobbs looks to make his mark in Minnesota after starting the first eight games of the season for Arizona.

He took noticeable steps forward through the first few games but ran into a wall from Week 5 on.

That on top of quarterback Kyler Murray’s eventual return, made Dobbs expendable at the NFL trade deadline this past Tuesday.

Dobbs’ tenure in the desert came to a close behind 1,589 yards and eight touchdowns to five interceptions on 62.8% of his passes.

While he left a lot to be desired as a passer, Dobbs flexed his ability as a runner during his time with the Cardinals. Through eight games, he came in second among Cardinals runners in yards (258) and was tied with James Conner in touchdowns (five).

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By