Arizona Wildcats starting quarterback Noah Fifita was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday for the fourth time, tying the conference’s all-time record.

The freshman has done so with the first five starts of his career coming against ranked opposition since replacing Jayden de Laura, including three straight wins.

Fifita this past week against No. 19 UCLA was 25-of-32 for 300 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 27-10 win.

On the season, the Wildcats signal caller has a 76.4% completion percentage with 1,521 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Fifita helped Arizona become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats have three more games left to further bolster their resume, beginning with a trip to Colorado for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

Follow @KellanOlson