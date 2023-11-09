The Arizona Cardinals waived 25-year-old running back Tony Jones Jr. to open a 53-man roster spot, ESPN’s Field Yates first reported on Thursday.

Arizona designated starting running back James Conner to return from injured reserve this week, and he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday (knee). Conner has not played since Oct. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals and could return alongside quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 10 against the Altana Falcons.

Jones was claimed by Arizona from the New Orleans Saints after Conner’s injury. The Cardinals released him on Oct. 18 and re-signed him to the practice squad.

With running back Emari Demercado ruled out for Week 9, Arizona promoted Jones to the 53-man roster, and the he played 40% of offensive snaps. Jones had three carries for two yards with a pair of catches for five yards in his Cardinals debut.

Demercado and Keaontay Ingram are now the only two running backs on the 53-man roster while Conner progresses. Veteran Corey Clement remains on the practice squad.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By