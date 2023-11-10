Cardinals sign defensive lineman Naquan Jones to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of Naquan Jones, a defensive lineman with 32 games under his belt, to the practice squad.

Jones, a 25-year-old standing at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, was undrafted out of Michigan State before spending the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort served as Tennessee’s director of player personnel over the first two seasons Jones was a Titan, including when he was initially picked up as an undrafted free agent.

Jones started five games as a rookie in 2021 but started just one in each of 2022 and 2023, totaling 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and 53 tackles over his 32 games.

With so much on-field experience for a young player, Jones may provide depth to a depleted Cardinals defensive line, which only has five healthy players on the 53-man roster in Jonathan Ledbetter, Dante Stills, Kevin Strong, Roy Lopez and Leki Fotu.

In a corresponding move, Arizona released defensive lineman Eric Banks from its practice squad.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By