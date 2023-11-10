Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign defensive lineman Naquan Jones to practice squad

Nov 10, 2023, 11:14 AM

Naquan Jones, Arizona Cardinals...

Naquan Jones, signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Nov. 10, 2023 (Arizona Sports Photo/Tyler Drake)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Tyler Drake)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of Naquan Jones, a defensive lineman with 32 games under his belt, to the practice squad.

Jones, a 25-year-old standing at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, was undrafted out of Michigan State before spending the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort served as Tennessee’s director of player personnel over the first two seasons Jones was a Titan, including when he was initially picked up as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED STORIES

Jones started five games as a rookie in 2021 but started just one in each of 2022 and 2023, totaling 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and 53 tackles over his 32 games.

With so much on-field experience for a young player, Jones may provide depth to a depleted Cardinals defensive line, which only has five healthy players on the 53-man roster in Jonathan Ledbetter, Dante Stills, Kevin Strong, Roy Lopez and Leki Fotu.

In a corresponding move, Arizona released defensive lineman Eric Banks from its practice squad.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner warms up at practice...

Arizona Sports

Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner remains limited, OL injuries pile up

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons, but the injury report is busy.

39 minutes ago

Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially named starting quarterback vs. Falcons

Kyler Murray will once again retake his spot in the starting lineup when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

4 hours ago

Kyler Murray throws a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ’emotionless’ ahead of 2023 debut vs. Falcons

It's been a long time coming for quarterback Kyler Murray's return to action following his ACL tear nearly 11 months prior.

22 hours ago

Tony Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals waive RB Tony Jones Jr. with James Conner nearing return, reports say

The Arizona Cardinals waived 25-year-old running back Tony Jones to open a 53-man roster spot, ESPN's Field Yates reported on Thursday. 

23 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The Lo Down: Will fans see a more comfortable Arizona Cardinals offense in Kyler Murray’s return?

Lorenzo Alexander joins Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke to talk about Kyler Murray’s return from injury on Sunday and what fans can expect to see from the Arizona Cardinals offense. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

1 day ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals new jerseys...

Tyler Drake

Who benefits most from Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s return

Hollywood Brown isn't the only Arizona Cardinal expected to see a boost in production with Kyler Murray back in the fold.

2 days ago

Cardinals sign defensive lineman Naquan Jones to practice squad