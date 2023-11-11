Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 12 Arizona’s Caleb Love banks in deep buzzer-beater 3 to end 1st half at No. 2 Duke

Nov 10, 2023, 6:10 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

Caleb Love...

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats defends Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


No. 12 Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love grabbed a missed free throw and jetted down the court to launch a deep, contested 3-pointer ahead of the buzzer. He banked it off the glass and in to end a back-and-forth first half at No. 2 Duke on Friday.

Love, in his second game with the Wildcats after transferring from North Carolina, gave Arizona its largest lead of the opening 20 minutes at 41-33 after six lead changes and seven ties.

RELATED STORIES

The 6-foot-4 guard blocked a 3-point shot from Duke’s Mark Mitchell on the other end 30 seconds prior, leading to a shot-clock violation. The Wildcats forced three shot-clock violations in the first half of Friday’s marquee matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a gritty defensive effort.

Without the size advantage for many rotations, especially with starting center Oumar Ballo in early foul trouble, Arizona fought to dominate the rebound battle 29-15. The Wildcats scored 10 second-chance points to Duke’s 0.

Duke center Kyle Filipowski shot 4-for-8, but the rest of the Blue Devils finished the half 37.5% from the floor.

Neither team found a rhythm from deep, but the Wildcats got to the paint for 22 points, more than half their point total. All eight Arizona players who checked in recorded a field goal, led by Kylan Boswell’s nine points.

Boswell went up and under for a circus finish between two defenders with 4:25 on the clock.

Arizona outlasted Duke in the second half for a 78-73 win.

Arizona Basketball

Keshad Johnson...

Arizona Sports

No. 12 Arizona basketball snaps No. 2 Duke’s home winning streak with full team effort

The Arizona Wildcats received contributions from everyone in their upset victory over Duke on the road Friday night.

3 hours ago

Tommy Lloyd...

Associated Press

No. 12 Arizona visits No. 2 Duke Friday in Marquee matchup getting trickier to schedule

No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Arizona meet on Friday night in the Blue Devils' famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium.

7 hours ago

Andre Iguodala and NBPA executive committee...

Damon Allred

Former Arizona Wildcat Andre Iguodala named NBPA’s acting executive director

Andre Iguodala will replace Tamika Tremaglio as the NBPA's acting executive director following Tremaglio's resignation.

1 day ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson #3 during the first half of a basketball game between the Morg...

Kellan Olson

No. 12 Arizona begins season with the 63-point win over Morgan State

No. 12 Arizona kicked off its 2023-24 campaign with a 122-59 win over Morgan State in Tucson on Monday.

4 days ago

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats throws a pass during the first half against the...

Kellan Olson

Arizona QB Noah Fifita ties Pac-12 record for 4th Freshman of the Week nod

Arizona Wildcats starting quarterback Noah Fifita was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday for the fourth time, tying the conference's all-time record.

4 days ago

Kylan Boswell, Arizona Wildcats...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona Wildcats’ Kylan Boswell overcomes adversity, in leadership role for 2023-24

Kylan Boswell returns to the Arizona backcourt alongside Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love in what is one of the most dynamic guard trios.

5 days ago

No. 12 Arizona’s Caleb Love banks in deep buzzer-beater 3 to end 1st half at No. 2 Duke