Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 12 Arizona basketball snaps No. 2 Duke’s home winning streak with full team effort

Nov 10, 2023, 7:45 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Keshad Johnson...

Keshad Johnson #16 and Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrate after a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Arizona won 78-73. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


No. 12 Arizona basketball’s Keshad Johnson finished through contact to tie Friday’s top-25 matchup at No. 2 Duke in the final minute on Friday in Durham.

Johnson knocked down the free throw to take a 70-69 lead, and a traveling violation against Duke’s Tyrese Proctor allowed the Wildcats to extend the lead to three at the line with 18 seconds left.

Arizona’s Caleb Love and Pelle Larsson hit six clutch free throws down the stretch, and KJ Lewis threw down an emphatic slam at the horn following a steal to close a 78-73 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

To begin head coach Tommy Lloyd’s third season 2-0, Arizona snapped Duke’s 17-game home winning streak dating back to 2021-22.

“I know a lot will be made of us winning here,” Lloyd said. “Duke’s obviously a great program. … But we’re on a longer journey than this.”

Love, who transferred from North Carolina, waved goodbye to the “Cameron Crazies” he’s gotten to know over the years.

All five Wildcats starters finished with double-digit points, led by Johnson’s 14.

Kylan Boswell was everywhere, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and a team-high five assists with only one turnover. He dove for loose balls and stole the ball twice. Larsson also scored 12 points with six boards, and he knocked the ball away for the game-sealing takeaway.

Friday’s battle had 10 lead changes, although Duke never led by more than two points at any point. Arizona controlled the boards 45-33 (29-15 in the first half) and outscored Duke in the paint 42-34 despite Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski leading all scorers with 25 points.

“Small or big or whatever, it’s still about effort,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “It’s still about blocking out and pursuing the ball. We’re going to find a few times tonight when we stood and watched.”

The Wildcats took a 41-33 advantage into halftime after Love nailed a buzzer-beater 3-pointer off the window with a man in his face.

The Blue Devils opened the second half on 7-2 run and took a 54-52 lead with 12:46 remaining, and from that point on the two sides were never separated by more than six points.

Coming off an early Quad 1 win, the Wildcats will be back in action at McKale Center on Monday against Southern.

Keshad Johnson poster

Love found Johnson on a pick-and-roll, and the forward elevated over the seven-foot Flipowski for a poster dunk in the second half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Basketball

Caleb Love...

Arizona Sports

No. 12 Arizona’s Caleb Love banks in deep buzzer-beater 3 to end 1st half at No. 2 Duke

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love ran down and banked in a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to end the first half at Duke.

4 hours ago

Tommy Lloyd...

Associated Press

No. 12 Arizona visits No. 2 Duke Friday in Marquee matchup getting trickier to schedule

No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Arizona meet on Friday night in the Blue Devils' famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium.

6 hours ago

Andre Iguodala and NBPA executive committee...

Damon Allred

Former Arizona Wildcat Andre Iguodala named NBPA’s acting executive director

Andre Iguodala will replace Tamika Tremaglio as the NBPA's acting executive director following Tremaglio's resignation.

1 day ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson #3 during the first half of a basketball game between the Morg...

Kellan Olson

No. 12 Arizona begins season with the 63-point win over Morgan State

No. 12 Arizona kicked off its 2023-24 campaign with a 122-59 win over Morgan State in Tucson on Monday.

4 days ago

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats throws a pass during the first half against the...

Kellan Olson

Arizona QB Noah Fifita ties Pac-12 record for 4th Freshman of the Week nod

Arizona Wildcats starting quarterback Noah Fifita was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday for the fourth time, tying the conference's all-time record.

4 days ago

Kylan Boswell, Arizona Wildcats...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona Wildcats’ Kylan Boswell overcomes adversity, in leadership role for 2023-24

Kylan Boswell returns to the Arizona backcourt alongside Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love in what is one of the most dynamic guard trios.

5 days ago

No. 12 Arizona basketball snaps No. 2 Duke’s home winning streak with full team effort