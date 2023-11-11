Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bradley Beal hits buzzer beater to end 1st half of home debut, Lakers pull away late

Nov 10, 2023, 8:58 PM | Updated: 10:49 pm

Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Taurean Prince #12 during the first half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game at Footprint Center on November 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal soared to the cup for a two-handed jam to start a hot first quarter in his home debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Footprint Center.

He capped the opening half by stepping back, catching Lakers big Christian Wood on a hesitation move, driving and scooping a layup in just ahead of the buzzer.

Beal finished with 24 points and Kevin Durant added 38, but the Lakers overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Suns 122-119.

Beal made his Suns debut on Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls after dealing with back issues, and he was upgraded from probable to available ahead of opening tip in Phoenix.

The three-time All-Star and offseason trade acquisition missed his first shot against the Lakers but hit his next four, scoring nine points in eight minutes during the first quarter. He finished the first half with 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting, four rebounds and two assists.

RELATED STORIES

Aside from his dunk, which came off a handoff from center Jusuf Nurkic, Beal hit a tough floater off the glass through contact and a wide-open 3 assisted by Grayson Allen in the first quarter.

He and Durant combined for 23 of Phoenix’s 34 points in the opening 12 minutes the in-season tournament matchup on the purple “El Valle” court. The Suns led the Lakers 34-25 after a quarter in which they went on a 20-5 scoring run.

Beal added 11 points in eight minutes during the second period, and the Suns went into halftime leading 63-55.

The Lakers outscored the Suns in the fourth quarter 33-23, and LeBron James led L.A. with 32 points.

Phoenix Suns

(X screenshot/@Suns)...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in El Valle ’57 Chevy Bel Air

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker rolled up to Footprint Center in style on Friday for "El Valle Night.".

59 minutes ago

LeBron James winces after a leg injury, Lakers...

Arizona Sports

Lakers’ LeBron James returns after leg injury versus Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James left the game after injuring his leg on a spin move in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns.

2 hours ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns guard Booker to miss Lakers game Friday, Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis available

Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out for the Phoenix Suns game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

5 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns fans...

Damon Allred

YouTube TV to no longer carry Arizona’s Family, Suns broadcaster

Just when it felt like watching the Phoenix Suns was finally simple, YouTube TV decides to throw in a wrench. 

11 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How Phoenix Suns fans try to process Devin Booker missing Friday’s game vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was ruled out for the Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Watch as Ron Wolfley tries to process his feelings about the news on Wolf & Luke. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

12 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How the Phoenix Suns overcame messy play for the OT win in Bradley Beal’s debut vs. Chicago Bulls

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Phoenix Suns found a way to get past the Bulls and into the win column Wednesday in Chicago. Vince Marotta and guest host Steve Zinsmeister discuss. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Suns’ Bradley Beal hits buzzer beater to end 1st half of home debut, Lakers pull away late