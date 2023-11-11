Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

No. 21 Arizona battling with Colorado, trails Buffaloes at the half in Boulder

Nov 11, 2023, 1:44 PM

Arizona defensive back Martell Irby, left, sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first ...

Arizona defensive back Martell Irby, left, sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats are having some first-half difficulties against “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, Colorado.

Despite 75 yards on the ground from Jonah Coleman in a back-and-forth first half, Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats trail 21-17.

The big highlight of the first half was Coleman’s 49-yard scamper.

Arizona has been hamstrung by deep starting positions throughout the half, beginning drives on their own 23-, 25-, 5-, 13-, 23- and 40-yard lines, respectively over their six first-half drives.

Noah Fifita has been inconsistent, going 8-for-18 for 101 yards and a score — a three-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing. The freshman signal caller has also been sacked once.

Further, if you take away Coleman’s 49-yard carry, the rushing game has been held in control as well to the tune of 11 carries for 37. DJ Williams has the other touchdown for Arizona, an 11-yard scamper, which capped off a six play, 75-yard drive in the middle of the first quarter.

Jacob Manu has five tackles, three solo, and a sack for the Wildcat defense.

Shedeur Sanders has found success for Colorado, throwing 13-for-21 for 189 yards a touchdown, while running for 35 yards and a score on the ground. Sy’veon Wilkerson has five carries for 15 yards for the Buffaloes, including a touchdown run.

Arizona Football

Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch...

Associated Press

Jedd Fisch and Arizona are trending up as a program, in college football rankings

Jedd Fisch had the toughest sales job in college football, trying to convince recruits to join what was one of the nation’s worst programs.

3 days ago

Taylor Upshaw...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats football earns spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Arizona Wildcats are back in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since the 2017 season.

4 days ago

Jedd Fisch...

Arizona Sports

Oregon-Arizona State, Utah-Arizona football await TV schedule assignments

Nov. 12 games for Oregon vs. Arizona State and Utah vs. Arizona are not locked in with Pac-12 schedule decisions to be made.

5 days ago

Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, USC...

Associated Press

USC fires DC Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

Southern California fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday with two games left in the Trojans' disappointing regular season.

6 days ago

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) avoids UCLA defensive back John Humphrey during the first half...

David Veenstra

Arizona Wildcats ranked 23rd in the Week 10 AP poll

Arizona is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since Oct. 29, 2017 after its victory against UCLA.

6 days ago

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats...

Damon Allred

Noah Fifita shines again as Arizona beats UCLA, clinching bowl

The Arizona Wildcats beat a ranked opponent for the third-straight week, 27-10, over the 19th-ranked UCLA Bruins.

7 days ago

No. 21 Arizona battling with Colorado, trails Buffaloes at the half in Boulder