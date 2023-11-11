The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats are having some first-half difficulties against “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, Colorado.

Despite 75 yards on the ground from Jonah Coleman in a back-and-forth first half, Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats trail 21-17.

The big highlight of the first half was Coleman’s 49-yard scamper.

What a run! 💨 Coleman was MOVING for @ArizonaFBall! pic.twitter.com/twWQO7jC6k — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Arizona has been hamstrung by deep starting positions throughout the half, beginning drives on their own 23-, 25-, 5-, 13-, 23- and 40-yard lines, respectively over their six first-half drives.

Noah Fifita has been inconsistent, going 8-for-18 for 101 yards and a score — a three-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing. The freshman signal caller has also been sacked once.

Further, if you take away Coleman’s 49-yard carry, the rushing game has been held in control as well to the tune of 11 carries for 37. DJ Williams has the other touchdown for Arizona, an 11-yard scamper, which capped off a six play, 75-yard drive in the middle of the first quarter.

Jacob Manu has five tackles, three solo, and a sack for the Wildcat defense.

Shedeur Sanders has found success for Colorado, throwing 13-for-21 for 189 yards a touchdown, while running for 35 yards and a score on the ground. Sy’veon Wilkerson has five carries for 15 yards for the Buffaloes, including a touchdown run.