GLENDALE — Kyler Murray will have another pair of hands to throw to in his 2023 debut with rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson officially active for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Also active for the Cardinals are running back James Conner, offensive linemen Will Hernandez and Carter O’Donnell and tight end Geoff Swaim, all of whom were questionable entering the matchup.

Wilson returns to the fold after missing last week with a shoulder injury. He was listed as questionable entering the Week 10 tilt after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

After logging DNPs all last week and missing Sunday’s loss against the Cleveland Browns due to a shoulder injury, rookie WR Michael Wilson was back at #AZCardinals practice on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3sfNpsIOKO — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 8, 2023

Getting Wilson back is another boost for an offense looking to turn the page with Murray regaining his starting role this week, 11 months after tearing his ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

“I love Michael. He is a great kid, but he’s a great player,” Murray said Thursday. “I think he does everything right. Anything you ask, he’ll do. Almost to the point of like — I’m just joking around sometimes and I may ask him (to do something) and he’s like, ‘Yeah, K1. I’ll do it.’

“He’s bought in, man. He’s a great teammate too, so I’m looking forward to getting him the rock. Between him, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Trey McBride, you get them going — we’ve got guys behind them ready to go — but I feel good about the weapons that we have.”

Wilson has strung together a solid rookie campaign so far despite inconsistency at quarterback. He’s second behind Brown in receiving yards (440) and touchdowns (four) with 401 yards and two scores on 25 catches.

He’s also accounted for five plays of at least 20 yards this season, just one fewer than Brown (six).

Those not suiting up for the Cardinals on Sunday include offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (ankle) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hamstring). Neither logged a day of practice in Week 10.

Offensive linemen Trystan Colon and Doug Kramer, running back Emari Demercado, safety Qwauntrezz Knight and tight end Blake Whiteheart are also inactive.

As for the Falcons, quarterback Logan Woodside, wide receiver Mack Hollins, cornerback Dee Alford, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and defensive linemen Travis Bell, Joe Gaziano and David Onyemata are out for Sunday.

The Cardinals take on the Falcons at 2:05 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

