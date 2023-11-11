The Arizona Cardinals have activated running back James Conner from the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday, clearing his way to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.

The team also re-signed Tony Jones Jr. to the practice squad and then elevated him to the active roster, along with offensive lineman Jackson Barton.

The Cardinals had released Jones on Thursday, but due to Emari Demercado being ruled out for a second-straight week due to a toe injury, the team clearly felt the need to bring Jones back and activate him.

Barton is being activated due to Trystan Colon being ruled out due to a calf injury.

Conner had been limited in practice all week. He is coming off IR after suffering a knee injury during the team’s Week 5 matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

How much Conner will be used is still to be determined. Keaontay Ingram saw the most touches at running back last Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns, a 27-0 loss, but Clayton Tune had the most rushing yards on the team. However, Ingram was limited to just nine carries while Rondale Moore had four and Jones had three.

Catch the Cardinals take on the Falcons at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app or 98.7.

