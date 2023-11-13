Arizona State fans react to Ray Anderson’s resignation

Arizona State’s Ray Anderson is out as vice president for university athletics. The news of Anderson’s resignation was mostly met with much delight amongst ASU fans who have long called for Anderson’s exit.

Anderson, who has led the athletic department since January 2014, was one of the highest paid athletic directors in the nation.

Anderson’s resignation comes after Arizona State football announced a self-imposed bowl ban before the season hoping to reduce penalties from the pending NCAA investigation into recruiting malpractices by former head coach Herm Edwards and his staff.

Anderson’s tenure was marred with controversy.

… paid off Edwards when there was plenty of ways to fire for cause, took at least a year to act on NIL changes, complained about NIL/transfers, allowed his football players to join a pretty fraudulent-looking NIL org, etc. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) November 13, 2023

Ray Anderson resigning at Arizona State while Herm Edwards is all over my TV like the ASU stuff never happened is jarring. https://t.co/tiGl4cijhK — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 13, 2023

This is the AD who said ASU wasn’t going to embrace NIL and the Sun Devils would stand out in recruiting by having draft picks. https://t.co/El9gNcfyZq — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 13, 2023

ASU fans continued to voice their disapproval for Anderson during Saturday night’s victory at UCLA.

Today is Christmas for ASU fans. Ray Anderson is stepping down as AD! “Ray you suck” chants were among the loudest at the Rose Bowl Saturday pic.twitter.com/dQfpkWsksk — Chas Messman (@ChasMessmanKYMA) November 13, 2023

When the news of Anderson’s resignation broke, Sun Devil fans across the Valley celebrated in unison.

Ray Anderson has finally activated the valley today https://t.co/qD4uBhIYNx — Johnathon Poppe (@JPopASU) November 13, 2023

