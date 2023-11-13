Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State fans react to Ray Anderson's resignation

Nov 13, 2023, 1:11 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Ray Anderson is out as vice president for university athletics. The news of Anderson’s resignation was mostly met with much delight amongst ASU fans who have long called for Anderson’s exit.

Anderson, who has led the athletic department since January 2014, was one of the highest paid athletic directors in the nation.

Anderson’s resignation comes after Arizona State football announced a self-imposed bowl ban before the season hoping to reduce penalties from the pending NCAA investigation into recruiting malpractices by former head coach Herm Edwards and his staff.

Anderson’s tenure was marred with controversy.

ASU fans continued to voice their disapproval for Anderson during Saturday night’s victory at UCLA.

When the news of Anderson’s resignation broke, Sun Devil fans across the Valley celebrated in unison.

