ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona-Arizona State kickoff time set: How do Wildcats get to the Pac-12 title game?

Nov 18, 2023, 10:38 PM

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats...

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats prepares for the game against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats have a path to make the Pac-12 Championship Game with one regular-season tilt remaining against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.

Because of that, the Wildcats and Sun Devils are getting the ESPN treatment. The Pac-12 announced Saturday night after games had finished that Arizona State will host the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium with a 1:30 p.m. MST kickoff on the Worldwide Leader.

The No. 17 Wildcats secured a chance to fight for a conference title in the final week of the final year of the Pac-12 with a 42-18 win against No. 22 Utah Utes on Saturday.

The Sun Devils, meanwhile, are coming off a 49-13 defeat against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

How do the Arizona Wildcats make the Pac-12 football championship game?

No. 5 Washington’s win at the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers on Saturday secured the Huskies a spot in the title game, but who will join them remains undecided: It’s either Oregon or Arizona.

For Arizona to be the pick, it’s quite simple.

The Wildcats must beat the Sun Devils, and they also need help from the Beavers to upset the Ducks in Autzen Stadium. Any Oregon win will keep Arizona in third place in the Pac-12.

Arizona would hold a tiebreaker over Oregon in the case of a Ducks loss because the Wildcats beat the Beavers earlier this year.

Oregon and Arizona didn’t play this year to settle the first tiebreaker if they were to finish tied at 7-2 in the Pac-12. Both lost to Washington, the leader in the standings among common opponents. Oregon State is the next-highest common opponent in the standings.

But the Wildcats could know their fate regarding the Pac-12 title game by kickoff. Oregon hosts Oregon State on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. MST.

Pac-12 football TV schedule for rivalry week

Friday, Nov. 24

6:30 p.m. MST – Oregon State at Oregon (FOX)

Saturday, Nov. 25

1 p.m. MST – Colorado at Utah (Pac-12 Network)

1:30 p.m. MST – Arizona at Arizona State (ESPN)

2 p.m. MST – Washington State at Washington (FOX)

5 p.m. MST – Notre Dame at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

8:30 p.m. MST – Cal at UCLA (ESPN)

The Arizona Wildcats visit the Arizona State Sun Devils with a Pac-12 Championship football game potentially on the line at 1:30 p.m. MST Saturday. Tune to Arizona Sports.

