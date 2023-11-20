Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 3 Arizona uses 20-point run to seal rout of UT-Arlington

Nov 19, 2023, 6:26 PM

Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell #4 during a basketball game between the Southern University Jaguars and the University of Arizona Wildcats on November 13, 2023 at McKale Center in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. — Kylan Boswell scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 3 Arizona scored 20 straight points spanning the end of the first half and start of the second in a 101-56 rout of UT-Arlington on Sunday.

The Wildcats (5-0) had seven players score in double figures and have had five with 10 or more points in every game this season while averaging 99.6 points.

Boswell, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, shot 6 for 10 from the field and 5 for 6 in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Oumar Ballo added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Caleb Love had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Arizona shot 52.1% overall and 57.9% in the second half.

Shemar Wilson led UTA (2-2) with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and no teammates made more than three field goals.

Arizona ended the first half on a 15-5 run, including the final six points, and then scored the first 14 points of the second half to build a 57-37 lead with 15:40 remaining. Another 13-0 run made it 70-39 with 11:11 left.

The Mavericks made six of their first nine 3-pointers and were shooting better than 50% overall late in the first half before missing 16 of their next 17 shots, including 11 in a row from outside. They shot 36.1% for the game.

UTA built a 5-point lead midway through the first half and was up 32-28 with 4:27 remaining when Arizona went on a 9-0 run over 82 seconds to take a five-point lead. The Mavericks tied the score at 37 on a 3-pointer by Wilson with 1:26 remaining, but didn’t score again until the 14:52 mark of the second half.

The Mavericks had to rethink their lineup after junior guard Phillip Russell was declared ineligible by the NCAA. The 5-foot-10 Russell was not given a waiver to play immediately due to being a two-time transfer, having started his career at Saint Louis in 2020-21 and then spending two seasons at Southeast Missouri State.

UP NEXT

UT-Arlington: Hosts Alcorn State on Wednesday.

Arizona: Faces No. 18 Michigan State in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday.

