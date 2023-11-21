NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Texas Rangers totaled $506,263, just down from the record set when the Houston Astros won in 2022, but the total pool increased to the most in Major League Baseball history.

The pool of $107.8 million topped last year’s $107.5 million in the first season of expanded playoffs but the share was down from Houston’s $516,347.

Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

The Astros last year divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards.

A full share for NL champion Arizona came to $313,634, up from $296,255 for Philadelphia last year. The Diamondbacks divided $25.9 million into 71 full shares and 11.49 partial shares.

