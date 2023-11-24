Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Caleb Love, Wildcats use late steal to top Spartans in early-season clash

Nov 23, 2023, 5:24 PM

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love #2 during a basketball game between the Southern University Jaguars and the University of Arizona Wildcats on November 13, 2023 at McKale Center in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 17 points and made a key steal in the closing seconds to help No. 3 Arizona beat No. 21 Michigan State 74-68 on Thursday in the Acrisure Classic.

Love made 1 of 2 free throws with 24.6 seconds left to give Arizona a 72-68 lead. Tyson Walker drove into the lane at the other end before having his shot blocked by Keshad Johnson.

Michigan State inbounded the ball with 15.9 seconds left, but Love poked it away from behind and passed ahead to KJ Lewis for a fastbreak dunk.

Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Arizona (6-0). Kylan Boswell added 12 points, and Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson each scored 10.

Walker, who missed a game on Sunday due to an illness, led Michigan State (3-3) with 18 points. A.J. Hoggard added 15 points and Jaden Akins 12. Mady Sissoko grabbed 10 rebounds.

Love, who planned to play for Michigan State’s rival Michigan before transferring to Arizona, made a deep 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the first half to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 40-30.

Up next

Arizona will host Colgate on Dec. 2, before three taking on Wisconsin, No. 2 Purdue and No. 17 Alabama.

