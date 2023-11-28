Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona PF Keshad Johnson has 2024 NBA Draft stock rising

Nov 28, 2023, 10:19 AM

Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats battles Jared McCain #0 and Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duk...

Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats battles Jared McCain #0 and Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duke Blue Devils for a rebound during the first half of the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

After impressive performances in Arizona’s two big wins this season, Wildcats senior Keshad Johnson has a rising 2024 NBA Draft profile.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo list him as a prospect that is moving up NBA Draft boards.

Johnson was not featured in Givony’s preseason rankings but has recently moved up to No. 49.

Givony and Woo note Johnson’s toughness, tenacious defense and his play in No. 2 Arizona’s wins over Duke and Michigan State as the culprit for his rise in the rankings.

Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and two blocks while playing 31 minutes in Arizona’s win over Michigan State on Thursday, while the forward had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in his team’s win at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season.

The San Diego State transfer is averaging 13.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in six games this season.

Johnson spent four years with the Aztecs and started during their run to the NCAA Tournament title game against Connecticut on April 3.

Johnson scored in double figures 12 times last season, but has reached double figures in all six games this season.

Other players rising up 2024 NBA Draft boards

Desert Vista high school alum and Chandler native Oso Ighodaro also has a rising 2024 NBA Draft profile.

The Marquette senior is averaging 15 points, 7.3 rebounds and shooting 67.3% in six games this season.

Ighodaro was ranked No. 30 in Givony’s preseason rankings but has recently moved up to No. 21.

Givony cites Ighodaro’s all-around production as the catalyst for his rise as a potential first-round pick.

Concerns about his size and free-throw shooting are the primary weaknesses, but his mobility and ability to defend the pick-and-roll are his strengths.

