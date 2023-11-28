Arizona Cardinals release RB Keaontay Ingram, DL Ben Stille

The Arizona Cardinals released running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive lineman Ben Stille on Tuesday. In addition, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants was let go from the practice squad.

Ingram entered the season as Arizona’s No. 2 running back before a neck injury prior to Week 4 forced him to miss two games. TCU rookie Emari Demercado got in the mix because of that but then missed three games of his own, opening the door for Ingram to regain his role, as well as Tony Jones Jr. getting a look.

Demercado’s return on Sunday included him and the recently added Michael Carter getting the nods to back up James Conner. Ingram was a healthy scratch.

Ingram in eight games this season had 35 carries for 74 yards after 27 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Stille had eight total tackles and one sack in four appearances. He had previously played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

