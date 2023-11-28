Two former Arizona Cardinals players were named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin and defensive end Dwight Freeney were named as two of the 25 semifinalists for the class.

Boldin was also a semifinalist each of the last two years and Freeney was a semifinalist in 2023.

Boldin played 14 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Cardinals. In his career, he made three Pro Bowls and was named the 2003 Offensive Rookie of the Year, all of which was achieved with Arizona.

He was also named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015.

Boldin played quarterback in high school before moving to wide receiver at Florida State. The Cardinals took him in the second round of the 2003 draft.

Boldin finished his career with 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns across 14 seasons. Over his seven years with Arizona, he had 586 catches for 7,520 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Boldin ranks 14th in receiving yards, ninth in receptions and 29th in touchdown catches all-time in the NFL.

Boldin also played three seasons with Baltimore (2010-13) and won a Super Bowl in 2013 while playing for the Ravens. He had his best season for the Ravens that year, catching 65 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

Boldin also spent time playing for the 49ers and Lions.

Freeney only played 11 games with Arizona after he was signed five games into the 2015 season. The edge rusher recorded nine tackles, five for loss and nine QB hits.

Indianapolis drafted Freeney 11th overall in 2002, where he played for 11 years before playing for five different teams to finish his career.

He was as a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, member of the Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2000s and also Super Bowl champion. He also finished top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting two separate times.

Freeney is 18th all-time with 125.5 sacks. He added 350 tackles, 148 QB hits, 128 tackles for loss, 47 forced fumbles and four recoveries.

Modern-era semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Eric Allen, cornerback

Jared Allen, defensive end

Willie Anderson, offensive tackle

Tiki Barber, running back

Anquan Boldin, wide receiver

Henry Ellard, wide receiver

Jahri Evans, offensive guard

London Fletcher, linebacker

Dwight Freeney, defensive end

James Harrison, linebacker

Rodney Harrison, safety

Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver

Torry Holt, wide receiver

Andre Johnson, wide receiver

Albert Lewis, cornerback

Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker

Julius Peppers, defensive end

Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver

Fred Taylor, running back

Hines Ward, wide receiver

Ricky Watters, running back

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle

Patrick Willis, linebacker

Darren Woodson, safety

The 25 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process for the Class of 2024.

The list then increases to 19 finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Buddy Parker; and its Seniors Committee, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will then select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

