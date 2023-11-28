Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former Cardinals Anquan Boldin and Dwight Freeney named 2024 HOF semifinalists

Nov 28, 2023, 11:40 AM

Anquan Boldin #81 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sideline prior to the game against the San...

Anquan Boldin #81 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sideline prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on December 14, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Two former Arizona Cardinals players were named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin and defensive end Dwight Freeney were named as two of the 25 semifinalists for the class.

Boldin was also a semifinalist each of the last two years and Freeney was a semifinalist in 2023.

Boldin played 14 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Cardinals. In his career, he made three Pro Bowls and was named the 2003 Offensive Rookie of the Year, all of which was achieved with Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

He was also named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015.

Boldin played quarterback in high school before moving to wide receiver at Florida State. The Cardinals took him in the second round of the 2003 draft.

Boldin finished his career with 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns across 14 seasons. Over his seven years with Arizona, he had 586 catches for 7,520 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Boldin ranks 14th in receiving yards, ninth in receptions and 29th in touchdown catches all-time in the NFL.

Boldin also played three seasons with Baltimore (2010-13) and won a Super Bowl in 2013 while playing for the Ravens. He had his best season for the Ravens that year, catching 65 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

Boldin also spent time playing for the 49ers and Lions.

Freeney only played 11 games with Arizona after he was signed five games into the 2015 season. The edge rusher recorded nine tackles, five for loss and nine QB hits.

Indianapolis drafted Freeney 11th overall in 2002, where he played for 11 years before playing for five different teams to finish his career.

He was as a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, member of the Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2000s and also Super Bowl champion. He also finished top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting two separate times.

Freeney is 18th all-time with 125.5 sacks. He added 350 tackles, 148 QB hits, 128 tackles for loss, 47 forced fumbles and four recoveries.

Modern-era semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

  • Eric Allen, cornerback
  • Jared Allen, defensive end
  • Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
  • Tiki Barber, running back
  • Anquan Boldin, wide receiver
  • Henry Ellard, wide receiver
  • Jahri Evans, offensive guard
  • London Fletcher, linebacker
  • Dwight Freeney, defensive end
  • James Harrison, linebacker
  • Rodney Harrison, safety
  • Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver
  • Torry Holt, wide receiver
  • Andre Johnson, wide receiver
  • Albert Lewis, cornerback
  • Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker
  • Julius Peppers, defensive end
  • Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver
  • Fred Taylor, running back
  • Hines Ward, wide receiver
  • Ricky Watters, running back
  • Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
  • Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle
  • Patrick Willis, linebacker
  • Darren Woodson, safety

The 25 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process for the Class of 2024.

The list then increases to 19 finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Buddy Parker; and its Seniors Committee, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will then select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Keaontay Ingram #30 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals release RB Keaontay Ingram, DL Ben Stille

The Arizona Cardinals released running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive lineman Ben Stille on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

C.J. Stroud escapes the Cardinals' pass rush...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Tracking Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft

To help keep track of the Cardinals' extra first-round pick in the 2024 draft, a closer look at where the Texans stand on the draft board.

4 hours ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray ‘adamant’ about staying in down stretch of loss to Rams

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remained in Sunday's loss against the Rams on Sunday until the final play. 

1 day ago

Jesse Luketa runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

‘One for the books:’ Jesse Luketa gets helping hand from family of Cardinals fans

Sometimes everyone needs a helping hand. Ahead of the Cardinals' tilt against the Rams, that someone was outside linebacker Jesse Luketa.

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is Kyler Murray the #nfl franchise quarterback answer for the Arizona Cardinals?

NFL quarterbacks set the bar low on Sunday which forced Luke Lapinski to consider if Kyler Murray is the franchise quarterback answer for the Arizona Cardinals. Presented By

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Has Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray taken a step back?

After an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Luke Lapinski and Kellan Olson ponder if Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is regressing. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

1 day ago

Former Cardinals Anquan Boldin and Dwight Freeney named 2024 HOF semifinalists