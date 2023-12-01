Close
Alamo Bowl calls for Arizona Wildcats in College football bowl projections

Dec 1, 2023, 3:41 PM

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


College football conference championships have yet to play out, but the Arizona Wildcats project to be in a favorable spot with a 9-3 record following a win against rival Arizona State to end their regular season.

It’s a near sweep for one bowl game pick for Arizona, even though there’s potential craziness above them in the College Football Playoff picture heading into the deciding weekend of conference play.

Eight publications that partake in predicting bowl game assignments have the Wildcats headed to the Valero Alamo Bowl as of Friday. And all but one of them have Arizona facing the Oklahoma Sooners.

RELATED STORIES

The rogue projection comes from The Sporting News’ Bill Bender, who has the Wildcats instead facing the Sooners’ rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in San Antonio’s bowl game.

The Alamo Bowl kicks off 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Arizona Wildcats bowl game projections – Dec. 1

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Yahoo! Sports’ Nick Bromberg

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

247 Sports’ Brad Crawford

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

The Sporting News’ Bill Bender

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl calls for Arizona Wildcats in College football bowl projections