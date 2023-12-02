Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury hire Kristi Toliver as associate head coach

Dec 2, 2023, 10:30 AM

Kristi Toliver looks on during Game Four of the 2019 WNBA Finals between the Washington Mystics and...

Kristi Toliver looks on during Game Four of the 2019 WNBA Finals between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 08, 2019 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury named three-time WNBA All-Star and former NBA assistant Kristi Toliver as associate head coach Friday.

A 14-year veteran, Toliver won WNBA titles while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016 and the Washington Mystics in 2019. Toliver spent the 2023 season playing for the Mystics before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in her right knee in September. Due to plantar fasciitis, she featured in just 11 games off the bench in 2023, averaging 3.6 points in 9.0 minutes per game.

She has not officially announced her retirement, but WNBA rules prevent players from also serving on WNBA coaching staffs.

RELATED STORIES

Toliver has averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 assists in her WNBA career, playing nine seasons with Los Angeles, four with Washington and one with Chicago. She also ranks seventh all-time with 651 three-point field goals made and 19th all-time with 1,300 assists.

Toliver, who turns 37 next month, became the first active WNBA player to work as an NBA assistant coach in 2018 when she became a full-time assistant coach for the Washington Wizards. She coached four seasons in the NBA, two with Washington and two with Dallas, helping the Mavericks to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022.

As a player, Toliver also helped lead Maryland win their first and only NCAA championship in 2006. She ranks first in Maryland history in career assists, three-point field goals made, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

Toliver will join the staff of first-year coach Nate Tibbetts, who the Mercury hired in October after a long career as an NBA assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

Phoenix finished the season last in the WNBA at 9-31 overall and failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012. Tibbetts took over for Nikki Blue, who led the Mercury to a 7-21 record after taking over for Vanessa Nygaard. Nygaard was let go in late June after the team started 2-10. Superstars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi missed plenty of time in 2023, as Griner only played 31 games, while Taurasi played 26.

The Mercury are in the draft lottery, which will be held Dec. 10, and have the second-best chance at the No. 1 pick. Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons (2022 and 2023).

Phoenix Mercury

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

9 days ago

Team USA...

Aaron Schmidt

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi aim for spot on US roster prior to 2024 Olympics

Mercury teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi are on the 16-player roster for Team USA's training camp prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

25 days ago

Brittney Griner, USA...

Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner stars for USA in exhibition vs. Tennessee

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi were both received with raucous applause ahead of USA's exhibition in Knoxville, Tennessee.

27 days ago

Brittney Griner is joined by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to reveal a mural supporting Bring Our Famili...

Character Counts

Mercury center Brittney Griner receives WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

The WNBA announced that Mercury center Brittney Griner earned the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award, recognizing her part in multiple causes.

1 month ago

Nate Tibbetts, Magic assistant and current Mercury head coach...

Aaron Schmidt

Nate Tibbetts ‘willing to learn’ as Mercury head coach

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury hiring Nate Tibbetts as the team’s new head coach sparked controversy that had little to do with the long-time NBA assistant. The former Orlando Magic coach became one of three male coaches in the WNBA and, according to reports, is the highest-paid WNBA coach in the league. Given Tibbetts has […]

1 month ago

Nate Tibbetts...

David Veenstra

Mercury find new head coach in Nate Tibbetts, ESPN reports

The Phoenix Mercury are reportedly finalizing a deal with Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts to become the team's new head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2 months ago

Phoenix Mercury hire Kristi Toliver as associate head coach