Report: ASU football extends assistants Ra’Shaad Samples, Bryan Carrington

Dec 6, 2023, 10:54 AM

Former Rams RB coach and current pass game coordinator Ra'Shaad Samples...

Runningbacks coach Ra'Shaad Samples (L) of the Los Angeles Rams on the field for warm ups before the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football assistants Ra’Shaad Samples and Bryan Carrington earned extensions through the 2025 season, reports SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman.

Samples, a pass-game coordinator and receivers coach, and Carrington, who leads the cornerbacks, are some of ASU’s heavy-hitters for the Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts in the first full season under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Both have ties to Texas, which will be a focus for the Sun Devils, especially with a move to the Big 12. Six of Arizona State’s 17 current commits in the 2024 recruiting class are from Texas.

Carrington and Samples are both top-10 in 247 Sports’ recruiter rankings among Big 12 assistant coaches.

Carrington spent 2022 as TCU’s recruiting coordinator and offensive analyst. Before that, he was a running back quality control analyst for USC in 2021.

The Houston native got into coaching as a recruiting analyst for the Houston Cougars in 2015-16. He joined former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman’s staff in 2017 and became director of recruiting in 2018-19.

At Texas, Carrington helped recruit star running back Bijan Robinson from Tucson’s Salpointe Catholic High School and former Texas and USC receiver Jake Smith from Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale. Smith followed him from Texas, to USC and then to Arizona State

Samples joined ASU for Dillingham’s first season by leaving the Los Angeles Rams, where he was running backs coach.

Samples, who at 27 years old was the youngest position coach in the NFL in 2022, previously served at SMU. There, Samples began as an offensive assistant in 2019, shifting to running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for 2020 and then assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2021.

A former receiver at Oklahoma State and Houston, Samples began coaching at Houston from 2016-17 and spent a year at Texas as an assistant wide receivers coach.

As a player, he starred at Skyline High School in Dallas.

