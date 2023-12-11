Arizona strengthened its ranking atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday, setting up a showdown this weekend against Purdue, the former No. 1 team in the nation.

The Wildcats earned all but one first-place vote from a panel of 63 voters, no doubt impressing them with their 98-73 win over the No. 23 Wisconsni Badgers. They picked up three first-place votes to remain atop the poll for the second straight week, while Kansas remained at No. 2 and Purdue — which Arizona had supplanted at No. 1 — moved up one spot to third after wins over Iowa and Alabama.

The Wildcats (9-1) play the Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday in Indianapolis.

“We spend a lot of time talking about Arizona basketball legacy,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said over the weekend, “and this group right now, we’re in the sun. The sun is shining on us right now.”

Houston received the only No. 1 vote that didn’t go to the Wildcats but still dropped one spot to fourth. UConn remained at No. 5 after beating ninth-ranked North Carolina and Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

AP men’s college basketball rankings – Dec. 11

Team Record Pts Prv 1. Arizona (62) 8-0 1574 1 2. Kansas 9-1 1461 2 3. Purdue 9-1 1424 4 4. Houston (1) 10-0 1416 3 5. UConn 9-1 1344 5 6. Baylor 9-0 1239 6 7. Marquette 8-2 1221 8 8. Creighton 8-1 1073 10 9. North Carolina 7-2 992 9 10. Gonzaga 7-2 860 7 11. Oklahoma 9-0 848 19 12. Tennessee 6-3 835 17 13. Clemson 9-0 746 24 14. Kentucky 7-2 677 16 15. FAU 7-2 622 11 16. Illinois 7-2 589 20 17. Colorado St. 9-1 522 13 18. BYU 8-1 503 14 19. Texas 7-2 451 12 20. James Madison 9-0 441 18 21. Duke 6-3 315 22 22. Virginia 8-1 300 – 23. Wisconsin 7-3 213 23 24. Miami 7-2 156 15 25. Northwestern 7-1 147 –

Others receiving AP men’s college basketball ranking votes: Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph’s 1.

