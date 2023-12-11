Close
Arizona basketball strengthens No. 1 ranking ahead of top-3 showdown vs. Purdue

Dec 11, 2023, 11:35 AM

(L-R) Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats, Caleb Love #2 and Keshad Johnson #16 celebrate a basket during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at McKale Center on December 09, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Arizona strengthened its ranking atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday, setting up a showdown this weekend against Purdue, the former No. 1 team in the nation.

The Wildcats earned all but one first-place vote from a panel of 63 voters, no doubt impressing them with their 98-73 win over the No. 23 Wisconsni Badgers. They picked up three first-place votes to remain atop the poll for the second straight week, while Kansas remained at No. 2 and Purdue — which Arizona had supplanted at No. 1 — moved up one spot to third after wins over Iowa and Alabama.

The Wildcats (9-1) play the Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday in Indianapolis.

RELATED STORIES

“We spend a lot of time talking about Arizona basketball legacy,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said over the weekend, “and this group right now, we’re in the sun. The sun is shining on us right now.”

Houston received the only No. 1 vote that didn’t go to the Wildcats but still dropped one spot to fourth. UConn remained at No. 5 after beating ninth-ranked North Carolina and Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

AP men’s college basketball rankings – Dec. 11

Team Record Pts Prv
1. Arizona (62) 8-0 1574 1
2. Kansas 9-1 1461 2
3. Purdue 9-1 1424 4
4. Houston (1) 10-0 1416 3
5. UConn 9-1 1344 5
6. Baylor 9-0 1239 6
7. Marquette 8-2 1221 8
8. Creighton 8-1 1073 10
9. North Carolina 7-2 992 9
10. Gonzaga 7-2 860 7
11. Oklahoma 9-0 848 19
12. Tennessee 6-3 835 17
13. Clemson 9-0 746 24
14. Kentucky 7-2 677 16
15. FAU 7-2 622 11
16. Illinois 7-2 589 20
17. Colorado St. 9-1 522 13
18. BYU 8-1 503 14
19. Texas 7-2 451 12
20. James Madison 9-0 441 18
21. Duke 6-3 315 22
22. Virginia 8-1 300
23. Wisconsin 7-3 213 23
24. Miami 7-2 156 15
25. Northwestern 7-1 147

Others receiving AP men’s college basketball ranking votes: Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph’s 1.

Bronny James, USC...

Associated Press

Bronny James debuts for USC nearly five months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James showed off his defensive skills in his college debut for USC nearly five months after a cardiac arrest.

16 hours ago

Kylan Boswell, Arizona Wildcats...

Damon Allred

Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell continues building NBA resume

Arizona basketball continues to dominate, and Kylan Boswell continues to be one of the biggest reasons why.

18 hours ago

Oumar Ballo...

Arizona Sports

No. 1 Arizona basketball keeps rolling with blowout win over No. 23 Wisconsin

No. 1 Arizona basketball put up a dominant offensive display against Wisconsin to pick up its third win over a ranked opponent.

2 days ago

President of the NCAA and former Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker...

Associated Press

NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I athletics to help NIL

NCAA president Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that he wants the organization to create a new tier of Division I athletics.

6 days ago

Hoophall logo...

Damon Allred

High-profile Wildcats, Sun Devils show out at Hoophall West

All five of the blue-chip prospects signed to join Arizona State and Arizona basketball in 2024 played at Hoophall West, a landmark event.

7 days ago

Caleb Love...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats ranked No. 1 in men’s basketball AP poll for first time since 2014

The Arizona Wildcats rose to No. 1 in the AP men's basketball rankings for the first time in nearly nine years.

7 days ago

