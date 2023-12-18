Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Chance Comanche, ex-Arizona Wildcats basketball player, in custody facing murder charge

Dec 17, 2023, 9:21 PM

Chance Comanche...

Chance Comanche formerly of the Arizona Wildcats on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Chance Comanche, a former G-League basketball player who played for the Arizona Wildcats from 2015-17, was arrested on Friday and faces open murder and kidnapping charges, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said detectives learned 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers agreed to meet up with her friend Sakari Harnden, 19, and Comanche, 27, on Dec. 5.

She was not seen or heard from, and detectives suspected foul play.

Detectives obtained the evidence to arrest Harnden and Comanche for their roles in the kidnapping of Rodgers. Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Comanche was arrested by the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team in Sacramento.

Detectives recovered human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada, and the Clark County Coroner identified Rodgers’ remains.

Police said the charges for Harnden and Comanche would be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

Comanche played 34 minutes in a game for the Stockton Kings on Tuesday before the arrests. The Kings released him on Friday.

The 6-foot-10 center from Beverly Hills played 60 games over two seasons for Arizona. He was a top 100 recruit from the 2015 class rated by ESPN.

