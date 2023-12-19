In the first and only Famous Toastery Bowl, Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion in overtime to complete the fourth-largest comeback in FBS bowl history on Monday.

Moments after Western Kentucky’s Lucas Carneiro kicked the game-winning field goal to give the Hilltoppers a 38-35 win, players celebrated on the field by making “toast angels.”

Famous Toastery became the bowl’s sponsor just last month after the game was relocated to Charlotte from the Bahamas due to renovations at Thomas Robinson Stadium.

The game is expected to return to the Caribbean country next season, so the Hilltoppers took advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after coming back from a 28-0 deficit.

The Hilltoppers scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Carneiro’s game-winning 29-yard field goal.

Famous Toastery is a breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain, founded in 2005, which has locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

