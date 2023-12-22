Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals rule out WR Hollywood Brown, 2 others for Week 16 tilt vs. Bears

Dec 22, 2023, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room is going to be down at least one pair of hands this week with head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday ruling out Hollywood Brown for the team’s tilt against the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, the head coach ruled out cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Bobby Price ahead of Friday’s practice.

“Hollywood’s not going to go,” Gannon said Friday. “Garrett’s not going to go … and Bobby Price is not going to go.”

RELATED STORIES

Despite dealing with a lingering heel issue that has put a real damper on his production, Week 16’s matchup will be the first one missed by Arizona’s No. 1 receiving option in 2023.

It’s been a less-than-ideal contract year for the wideout, who is second among Cardinals pass catchers in receiving yards (574) and receptions (51) behind tight end Trey McBride (712 yards on 66 grabs). Brown is still, however, tops in receiving touchdowns (four).

With Brown out, look for rookie Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore to take on bigger roles in the offense.

But while Brown has already been ruled out, the same can’t be said for fellow injured pass catcher Greg Dortch.

Like Brown, Dortch, who is dealing with a shoulder issue — missed the first two days of practice.

That streak is coming to an end Friday, though, with Gannon expecting the wide receiver back on the practice field.

“Dortch will be out there today, kind of seeing where he’s at,” Gannon said. “He’s trending in the right direction.”

In addition to his usage in the receiving game, Dortch has proven valuable in the return game.

If he can’t go, Moore could potentially be called upon to take on a bigger workload in the special teams side of things.

Outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot) could also be available on Sunday depending on his Friday work, says Gannon.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S Joey Blount looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals run game vs. stingy Bears defense among Week 16 factors to watch

The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are gearing up for a ground-and-pound affair in their Week 16 matchup.

17 hours ago

Kyler Murray hands off to James Conner...

Tyler Drake

Ball security critical for Cardinals against turnover-hungry Bears

Ball security, or lack thereof, can be the difference between an Arizona Cardinals win or loss, especially this week against the Bears.

2 days ago

Geoff Swaim runs after the catch against the Bengals...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim ‘might not be able to go’ vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals could be without veteran tight end Geoff Swaim when the team takes on the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

2 days ago

Elijah Higgins looks on...

Tyler Drake

Elijah Higgins among under-the-radar Cardinals to watch as regular season wraps

A look at some of the under-the-radar Arizona Cardinals to keep tabs on as the NFL regular season wraps up.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Struggling Commanders putting pressure on Cardinals’ projected No. 3 NFL Draft pick in 2024

The projected top 5 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft didn't change after Week 15's action. That's not to say things didn't get more interesting.

4 days ago

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon concerned over Hollywood Brown’s lingering heel injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown on Sunday was again hobbled due to a heel injury that has lingered for weeks.

4 days ago

Cardinals rule out WR Hollywood Brown, 2 others for Week 16 tilt vs. Bears