TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room is going to be down at least one pair of hands this week with head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday ruling out Hollywood Brown for the team’s tilt against the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, the head coach ruled out cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Bobby Price ahead of Friday’s practice.

“Hollywood’s not going to go,” Gannon said Friday. “Garrett’s not going to go … and Bobby Price is not going to go.”

#AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has ruled out WR Hollywood Brown and CBs Garrett Williams and Bobby Price for the team’s Week 16 tilt vs. the Bears. 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/0DmHinoGY1 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 22, 2023

Despite dealing with a lingering heel issue that has put a real damper on his production, Week 16’s matchup will be the first one missed by Arizona’s No. 1 receiving option in 2023.

It’s been a less-than-ideal contract year for the wideout, who is second among Cardinals pass catchers in receiving yards (574) and receptions (51) behind tight end Trey McBride (712 yards on 66 grabs). Brown is still, however, tops in receiving touchdowns (four).

With Brown out, look for rookie Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore to take on bigger roles in the offense.

But while Brown has already been ruled out, the same can’t be said for fellow injured pass catcher Greg Dortch.

Like Brown, Dortch, who is dealing with a shoulder issue — missed the first two days of practice.

That streak is coming to an end Friday, though, with Gannon expecting the wide receiver back on the practice field.

“Dortch will be out there today, kind of seeing where he’s at,” Gannon said. “He’s trending in the right direction.”

In addition to his usage in the receiving game, Dortch has proven valuable in the return game.

If he can’t go, Moore could potentially be called upon to take on a bigger workload in the special teams side of things.

Outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot) could also be available on Sunday depending on his Friday work, says Gannon.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By