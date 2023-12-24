Close
Draymond Green flagrant 2 foul on Jusuf Nurkić recreated with Legos

Dec 24, 2023, 2:03 PM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


A content creator recreated Draymond Green smacking Jusuf Nurkić in the face in the form of Legos.

Grant Giszewski, a videographer based out of Los Angeles, posted the video to his Instagram account last week.

Giszewski used Blender, the open-source 3D computer graphics software, to make the video which features TNT commentary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grant Giszewski (@gishoeski)

Green still remains suspended indefinitely following the on-court altercation that took place on Dec. 12. In the second half of the Suns’ 119-116 victory, Green spun around and smacked Nurkić in the face. The Bosnian center then fell to the floor before Green was issued a flagrant 2 foul.

It was the third time Green has been ejected in 15 appearances this season.

Giszewski, who was born in Indiana, started a business creating and selling Instagram pages in 2014 and later bought a camera. He has since worked with Notre Dame, Turner Sports, the NFL, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and March Madness.

