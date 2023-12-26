Referee trips Lamar Jackson for safety on Monday Night Football

The first score of Monday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers could have come straight out of the NFL scriptwriters commercials, as a referee provided inadvertent assistance to the 49ers defense.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was trying to escape the rush and ran into his own end zone. The nearest umpire was backpedaling when he lost his balance and fell as Jackson turned to his direction.

The official’s legs caught Jackson’s, and the quarterback attempted to get rid of the ball to avoid a safety on his way to the ground. But Jackson was hit for intentional grounding in the end zone which resulted in a safety, anyway.

This play ended up being a safety for the 1st points of the game. 📺: #BALvsSF on ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pkwa8SXokx pic.twitter.com/W3MEkx5zVe — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023

The high-profile matchup between 11-3 teams began with an unusual score of 2-0.

NFL social media had its fun with the bizarre nature of the play.

See something new each weekend of ball — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 26, 2023

The umpire should get credit for the safety there — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 26, 2023

Vegas odds on a ref causing a safety in tonight’s game had to be a pretty large number… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 26, 2023

great safety by the ref. sacrificed his body for the play, that’s the kind of effort we need in the nfl. pic.twitter.com/U639XCkuAB — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 26, 2023

A huge two points for anyone who started that referee in their fantasy semi-final game. pic.twitter.com/01z3WXhUg3 — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 26, 2023

Follow @AZSports