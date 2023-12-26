Close
Referee trips Lamar Jackson for safety on Monday Night Football

Dec 25, 2023, 7:17 PM

An official falls down as Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is pressured by Fred Warner #54 and Chase Young #92 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

The first score of Monday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers could have come straight out of the NFL scriptwriters commercials, as a referee provided inadvertent assistance to the 49ers defense.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was trying to escape the rush and ran into his own end zone. The nearest umpire was backpedaling when he lost his balance and fell as Jackson turned to his direction.

The official’s legs caught Jackson’s, and the quarterback attempted to get rid of the ball to avoid a safety on his way to the ground. But Jackson was hit for intentional grounding in the end zone which resulted in a safety, anyway.

The high-profile matchup between 11-3 teams began with an unusual score of 2-0.

NFL social media had its fun with the bizarre nature of the play.

