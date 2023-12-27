Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Russell Wilson benched by Denver Broncos to preserve cap flexibility

Dec 27, 2023, 11:19 AM

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos quarterback...

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots chases Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos during the 3rd quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW MASON/DENVER SPORTS


Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will ride the pine. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will go to the bench for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup Jarrett Stidham, a free-agent pickup last March, will start in his place.

Broncos coach Sean Payton told Wilson on Wednesday morning that he’d be on the bench. After that, he told the entire team of the move, according to Schefter.

And with that, it appears the curtain will descend on Wilson’s time with the Broncos after just two seasons, neither of which could be considered successful relative to the massive expectations created when the Broncos traded for him in March 2022.

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seahawks for a haul that included two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Why did the Broncos bench QB Russell Wilson?

RELATED STORIES

Benching Wilson is a sign that the Broncos are poised to move on from him in the offseason even though the Broncos will face a massive $85 million dead money figure if they cut him in March. The Broncos can designate Wilson as a post-June 1 cut and spread the hit out over two years, leaving them with salary-cap dead-money figures of $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025.

Those will hurt. But if the Broncos have Wilson on the roster for the fifth day of the next league year (March 17) another $37 million will add to the Broncos’ commitment to Wilson. That represents the figure of his 2025 base salary.

As a result, if the Broncos waited until the 2025 offseason to cut Wilson, their total dead-money hit over two years would be $86 million — even higher than the dead-money charge if they release him in March.

The $37 million base salary in 2025 is guaranteed for injury. Thus, if Wilson were to play in either of the last two games and be injured, the Broncos would be stuck with that guarantee — and thus, stuck with Wilson.

A similar situation played out in Las Vegas last year. In that instance, the Raiders benched Derek Carr rather than play him in the season’s last two games. Coincidentally, the Raiders started Stidham in his place.

Stidham is certainly a candidate to start in 2024, but if the Broncos move on from Wilson, they would be expected to target another quarterback in the NFL Draft or in free agency — although the anvil of Wilson’s contract would likely limit their options in the latter pool.

This post was originally published on DenverSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Gannon: Kyler Murray not practicing Wednesday due to ‘holiday bug’

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is dealing with an illness and won't practice Wednesday, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

26 minutes ago

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon...

Arizona Sports

ESPN details why Cardinals’ hiring of Jonathan Gannon rubbed Eagles the wrong way

The Eagles didn't find out about the Cardinals interest in Jonathan Gannon, allowing potential replacement Vic Fangio to head to Miami.

2 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Patriots’ win moves Cardinals into No. 2 pick in 2024 NFL Draft with 2 games left

The Cardinals were on the losing end of their Week 16 matchup against the Bears on Sunday. The weekend wasn't a complete failure, though.

20 hours ago

Marco Wilson at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals waiving cornerback Marco Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals released third-year cornerback Marco Wilson on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

21 hours ago

Jonathan Ledbetter at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Ledbetter done for year with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be without DL Jonathan Ledbetter for the rest of the season, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday.

23 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Revamped WRs room among positional presents Cardinals need for 2024 success

To really get into the holiday spirit, here's a handful of positional presents the Arizona Cardinals need to unwrap in 2024.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson benched by Denver Broncos to preserve cap flexibility