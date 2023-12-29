Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Has Hollywood Brown played his final snap for the Arizona Cardinals?

Dec 29, 2023, 1:48 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown’s contract year came to a very unceremonious end on Friday.

Per head coach Jonathan Gannon, Brown will watch the remaining two games of the regular season from the sideline with the team planning to place the wide receiver on injured reserve with a nagging heel issue he’s battled for several weeks.

“He tried and I love him for it. The better part of a month of here, he’s been grinding through an injury,” Gannon said Friday. “He’s a Ferrari out there and you’re putting unleaded in him. He needs premium. … He’s got a foot issue and he’s tried. It’s not for that lack.

“He’s in there to the wee hours, up here earlier than a lot of people get in here getting treatment and doing things like that. He wants to play, he just can’t go.”

RELATED STORIES

The head coach added Brown needs a couple weeks to get back to full strength and that the wideout will be healthier than ever and a better player moving into next year.

Now, will that be with the Cardinals or another team?

Despite the injury, Brown still managed to suit up for 14 games, recording 51 catches on 101 targets for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Entering Week 17, Brown paces the team in receiving scores and trails only tight end Trey McBride in catches (72) and yards (743).

From a production standpoint, that doesn’t scream No. 1 money, which Brown will likely seek, by any means.

Granted, Brown began the season with Joshua Dobbs and had a one-game sample size with rookie Clayton Tune before franchise quarterback Kyler Murray returned to action. But even with his best friend back under center and in the gun, the chemistry just wasn’t there.

In the five games they took the field together, Brown reeled in nine of the 24 passes that came his way for 134 yards and no touchdowns. The wide receiver’s heel issue through most of those games didn’t help things, but there was a clear disconnect.

Given what was seen out of Brown this season in addition to the prospect of nabbing potential generational talent and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with a projected top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the likelihood of Arizona throwing a multi-year deal Brown’s way doesn’t seem likely.

There’s also a handful of other free agents hitting the market who could be much more intriguing than re-upping with Brown.

Cardinals GM gives praise to soon-to-be free agent Hollywood Brown

Returning to Arizona on a multi-year contract seems out of the cards for Brown.

A one-year, prove-it deal, however, could be a compromise to watch this offseason as Arizona continues to churn the roster to its liking. Keeping one of Murray’s guys around the Tempe training facility is an added consolation, too.

If Brown doesn’t like the numbers he’s seeing on prospective long-term deals, he could also bet on himself while not hamstringing a franchise financially.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger is under the same thinking, with Brown listed as the 17th ranked free agent (fourth wide receiver) this offseason with a contract projection of a one-year deal worth $12 million.

“I got all the respect in the world for Hollywood. The worst part of football is injuries,” general manager Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday. “When you’re a guy who runs a lot, taking that pounding on that heel, it’s a problem. We tried to string this out as long as we could and gave Hollywood every opportunity to get that heel in a spot where he could go out and help us and contribute. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get to that point.

“He made plays for us and there were times we couldn’t get him the ball, but he was there. He’s got ability, he’s proven it in this league. What that means moving forward, we’ll address that when the time is right the next couple months but really a lot of respect for Hollywood and how he handled this injury and the way he tried to push through a difficult situation for him and the team.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark does pushups after missing a catch during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Houston’s loss to Browns moves Cardinals’ 1st-rounder up

The 2024 NFL Draft is that much closer for the Arizona Cardinals, who have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal.

24 hours ago

Budda Baker gives a thumbs up...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker has 1 rule for Jonathan Gannon ahead of his return to Philadelphia

There's a lot being made out of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's return to Philadelphia this week. Budda Baker has one rule.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis look on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon treating Philadelphia return as ‘next game’

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis aren't playing into the extra hype surrounding their return to Philadelphia.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Gannon: Kyler Murray not practicing Wednesday due to ‘holiday bug’

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is dealing with an illness and won't practice Wednesday, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Patriots’ win moves Cardinals into No. 2 pick in 2024 NFL Draft with 2 games left

The Cardinals were on the losing end of their Week 16 matchup against the Bears on Sunday. The weekend wasn't a complete failure, though.

3 days ago

Marco Wilson at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals waiving cornerback Marco Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals released third-year cornerback Marco Wilson on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

3 days ago

Has Hollywood Brown played his final snap for the Arizona Cardinals?