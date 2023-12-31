Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Wyoming’s Bohl wins Arizona Bowl at the buzzer over Toledo

Dec 30, 2023, 6:26 PM

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl wins Arizona Bowl in his final game before retirement off a go-ahead ...

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl wins Arizona Bowl in his final game before retirement off a go-ahead field goal as time expired, beating Toledo. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — John Hoyland kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Wyoming sent coach Craig Bohl into retirement a winner with a 16-15 win over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.

Bohl is retiring after 42 years of coaching — the last 10 in Laramie — and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will take over next season.

Toledo (11-3) shut down Wyoming’s offense most of the afternoon before the Cowboys started to find an offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter.

Playing in a third straight bowl game for the first time, the Cowboys (9-4) trailed 15-6 after giving up a safety and a field goal in the third quarter.

Evan Svoboda scored on a 1-yard touchdown sneak after Andrew Peasley was injured in the fourth quarter to pull Wyoming within two.

RELATED STORIES

Peasley returned to throw a 26-yard pass after the Cowboys forced a punt, but went down again without being hit. Svoboda then moved the Cowboys quickly down the field — with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Ronald Delancy III — and Hoyland split the uprights to finish off Wyoming’s best season since going 10-2 in 1996.

Both teams were able to move the ball in the first half. Neither was able to reach the end zone until Jacquez Stuart raced through a big hole and dodged a tackle along the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown that put the Rockets up 10-6.

Before that, Hoyland kicked two field goals, including a 52-yarder that hit the crossbar and trundled over. Toledo’s Luke Pawlak also hit one from 33 yards out.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Toledo: The Rockets appeared to be in control before unraveling in the fourth quarter to lose for the second time during a three-year bowl streak.

Wyoming: The Cowboys nearly fell flat in their return trip to Tucson after losing 30-27 in overtime to Ohio last year. Wyoming pulled it out by using three quarterbacks in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Toledo: The Rockets lost two of their best players when RB Peny Boone and QB Dequan Finn opted to transfer. QB Tucker Gleason is a sophomore and most of his receivers still have eligibility left.

Wyoming: RB Harrison Waylee is a junior, so he could return, but Peasley is out of eligibility. Most of the Cowboys’ defense should be back.

Arizona Football

Liberty's CJ Daniels celebrates after a reception against New Mexico State during the second half o...

Associated Press

Liberty set for Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon after emotional season sparked by tragedy

After offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died by suicide in fall camp, Liberty became a much closer team ahead of its best year in program history.

5 hours ago

3-star offensive lineman Alex Doost announced his commitment to Arizona from the transfer portal on...

David Veenstra

Arizona football adds former Northwestern OL Alex Doost from transfer portal

Arizona added former Northwestern offensive lineman Alex Doost on Saturday. The standout from Mountain Ridge entered the portal on Wednesday.

9 hours ago

Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners is stripped of the ball by Gunner Maldonado #9 of the Arizo...

Associated Press

Arizona defense forces six turnovers in Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma

In a game of momentum swings, Arizona's defense came up big to lead Arizona to a 38-24 Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

2 days ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Arizona ‘excited’ to punctuate impressive season with matchup vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch is looking at his team's appearance in the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday as a stepping stone.

3 days ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Associated Press

Arizona excited for Alamo Bowl putting program front and center in Texas, Big 12

Arizona faces Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl and is making its first bowl appearance since 2015 before joining the Big 12 next season.

3 days ago

Jackson Arnold...

Associated Press

Arizona football to face Oklahoma 5-star freshman QB Jackson Arnold at Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 14 Arizona on Thursday will involve five-star freshman QB Jackson Arnold getting the nod.

4 days ago

Wyoming’s Bohl wins Arizona Bowl at the buzzer over Toledo