Kansas State beat North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, which featured an edible frosted strawberry Pop-Tart mascot.

After the Wildcats won 28-19, the mascot was devoured by K-State coach Chris Klieman and his players.

Here we are… the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023

The Pop-Tart mascot made its introduction by appearing out of a toaster with Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” playing in the background. The breakfast pastry later conducted the coin toss and entertained the crowd before it finally met its fate.

Oh my god the edible Pop-Tart mascot is here and has emerged from his firework-and-smoke-machine-enabled toaster. This is the greatest football game I’ve ever been to. Bar none. pic.twitter.com/USuD4CVApy — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) December 28, 2023

insane sport pic.twitter.com/OjwRMjFoZp — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 29, 2023

