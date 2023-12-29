Close
Edible Pop-Tart mascot devoured by Kansas State players and coaches after Pop-Tarts Bowl victory

Dec 28, 2023, 7:43 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Kansas State beat North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, which featured an edible frosted strawberry Pop-Tart mascot.

After the Wildcats won 28-19, the mascot was devoured by K-State coach Chris Klieman and his players.

The Pop-Tart mascot made its introduction by appearing out of a toaster with Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” playing in the background. The breakfast pastry later conducted the coin toss and entertained the crowd before it finally met its fate.

