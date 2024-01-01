Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona tumbles to No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Stanford

Jan 1, 2024, 12:03 PM

Head coach Tommy Lloyd...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats looks on before the Desert Classic against the Florida Atlantic Owls at T-Mobile Arena on December 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats are hanging in the top 10 of the AP top-25 poll by a thread after suffering an upset to Stanford.

The Wildcats fell six spots from No. 4 to No. 10, joining Florida Atlantic and Gonzaga as the biggest fallers in the poll.

The Wildcats’ second loss in three games allowed a bunch of teams to jump ahead of them: Kentucky climbed two spots to sixth, Marquette moved up three spots to seventh, North Carolina rose to eighth and Illinois climbed two spots to ninth.

FAU dropped from a program-best seventh to No. 17 as voters grappled with the odd resume the Owls have put together this season. They beat Texas A&M and earned a marquee win with a double-overtime victory over Arizona, but they lost to Bryant and were upset by Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs fell 11 spots from No. 13 after their 84-74 loss to San Diego State. Gonzaga has been ranked in every poll since Jan. 11, 2016, but that streak is in jeopardy after coach Mark Few’s team dropped to 9-4 with no Quad 1 wins this season.

Purdue remained atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week Monday.

The Boilermakers picked up three more first-place votes and had 49 of 63 from the national media panel, easily outdistancing second-place Kansas, which received five first-place nods. Houston remained third despite keeping its perfect record intact with a victory over Penn and picking up the other nine first-place votes.

UConn and Tennessee each moved up one spot to round out the top five following Arizona’s loss to Stanford on Sunday.

‘LOPES HANGING AROUND

Grand Canyon (12-1) remains a threat to make an appearance in the poll after receiving 5 votes. Last week they received 3 votes.

IN AND OUT

Auburn moved into the poll for the first time since Jan. 30, 2023, after improving to 10-2 with a victory over Chattanooga. The Tigers took their spot in the Top 25 from the Bluejays, whose 72-67 loss to Marquette was their third in four games.

CONFERENCE WATCH

There were 10 conferences represented in the poll this week, led by six from the Big 12, which also had four of the top 12 teams in the nation. The SEC was next with four, followed by the Big Ten, Big East and ACC with three apiece.

College basketball rankings: Arizona drops six spots in AP top-25 poll

Team Record Pts Prv
1. Purdue (49) 12-1 1561 1
2. Kansas (5) 12-1 1497 2
3. Houston (9) 13-0 1477 3
4. UConn 11-2 1302 5
5. Tennessee (1) 9-3 1234 6
6. Kentucky 10-2 1196 8
7. Marquette 11-3 1137 10
8. North Carolina 9-3 1088 9
9. Illinois 10-2 980 11
10. Arizona 10-3 975 4
11. Oklahoma 12-1 898 12
12. BYU 12-1 723 14
13. Colorado State 12-1 694 15
14. Duke 9-3 662 16
15. Memphis 11-2 631 19
16. Clemson 11-1 630 18
17. Florida Atlantic 10-3 603 7
18. Baylor 10-2 589 17
19. James Madison 13-0 469 20
20. Texas 10-2 374 21
21. Wisconsin 9-3 355 23
22. Ole Miss 13-0 329 24
23. Providence 11-2 198 25
24. Gonzaga 9-4 173 13
25. Auburn 10-2 168

Others receiving votes in AP’s college basketball rankings: San Diego St. 113, Creighton 106, Colorado 86, Utah 82, Miami 41, Iowa St. 22, Michigan St. 15, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 13, Ohio St. 8, New Mexico 6, Dayton 5, Grand Canyon 5, South Carolina 4, Mississippi St. 4, Northwestern 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona Basketball

Oregon State Beavers...

Associated Press

College football realignment: Where every Power 5, Group of 5 school is going in 2024

A look at football membership in the Power Five and the Group of Five, largely dating to the launch of the Big 12 in 1996.

5 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love...

Associated Press

No. 4 Arizona slowed by Stanford’s hot shooting on the road

Guard Kanaan Carlyle scored 25 points, Spencer Jones added 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting and Stanford surprised No. 4 Arizona 100-82.

22 hours ago

Caleb Love...

Arizona Sports

No. 4 Arizona basketball opens Pac-12 play with win over Cal, Love slams poster dunk

No. 4 Arizona men's basketball kicked off Pac-12 play with a road win over California, leading by as many as 31 points.

3 days ago

Oumar Ballo...

Alex Weiner

No. 4 Arizona basketball’s Oumar Ballo wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona basketball center Oumar Ballo won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award after a win over Alabama and a loss against Florida Atlantic.  

6 days ago

Pelle Larsson, Arizona...

Associated Press

Arizona basketball stays at No. 4 in newest AP poll

Coming off a double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona, FAU moved up seven places to No. 7 in the new AP men's college basketball poll.

7 days ago

Johnell Davis...

Arizona Sports

No. 4 Arizona basketball outdueled by No. 14 Florida Atlantic in double OT loss

The No. 4 Wildcats dropped their nonconference finale to No. 14 Florida Atlantic in double overtime Saturday in Las Vegas. 

9 days ago

Arizona tumbles to No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Stanford