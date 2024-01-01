The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of offensive lineman Ben Brown to the practice squad on Monday.

Brown, a 25-year-old who measures in at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, comes to the Cardinals by way of the Seattle Seahawks, where he played one game and spent most of the season on their practice squad.

Before Seattle, Brown spent preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals after they added him as an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2022. He spent his rookie season in Cincinnati on injured reserve.

At Ole Miss, he started 40 games, playing three seasons at guard and one at center.

The move comes in the wake of starting left tackle D.J. Humphries suffering a knee injury in the 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He does got a knee (injury), but we’re still working through that as we sit here today,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said at practice on Monday. He added that a full update will come on Wednesday.

Additionally on the injury front, Gannon said rookie cornerback Garrett Williams rolled his ankle in the win, but the team doesn’t think it’s too serious. “We’ll see how it goes today … but he looks like he’s gonna be okay.”

The third-round pick out of Syracuse has started six of the nine games he’s played in this season and played in 12 defensive snaps on Sunday before suffering the injury.

Presented By