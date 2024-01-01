Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign offensive lineman Ben Brown to practice squad

Jan 1, 2024, 4:10 PM

Offensive lineman Ben Brown signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Monday. (Photo by S...

Offensive lineman Ben Brown signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Monday. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of offensive lineman Ben Brown to the practice squad on Monday.

Brown, a 25-year-old who measures in at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, comes to the Cardinals by way of the Seattle Seahawks, where he played one game and spent most of the season on their practice squad.

Before Seattle, Brown spent preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals after they added him as an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2022. He spent his rookie season in Cincinnati on injured reserve.

At Ole Miss, he started 40 games, playing three seasons at guard and one at center.

RELATED STORIES

The move comes in the wake of starting left tackle D.J. Humphries suffering a knee injury in the 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He does got a knee (injury), but we’re still working through that as we sit here today,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said at practice on Monday. He added that a full update will come on Wednesday.

Additionally on the injury front, Gannon said rookie cornerback Garrett Williams rolled his ankle in the win, but the team doesn’t think it’s too serious. “We’ll see how it goes today … but he looks like he’s gonna be okay.”

The third-round pick out of Syracuse has started six of the nine games he’s played in this season and played in 12 defensive snaps on Sunday before suffering the injury.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and James Conner, Arizona Cardinals...

Damon Allred

By the numbers: Light bulb comes on for Cardinals’ offense in win over Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals had their best game in years with their 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the numbers reflect that.

31 minutes ago

Kyler Murray celebrates with Monti Ossenfort postgame...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray, McBride among Cardinals to be excited about in the new year

A look at the Arizona Cardinals to really get excited about heading into the new year, beginning with QB Kyler Murray.

8 hours ago

Budda Baker gives a thumbs up...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals to face off with Seahawks on Sunday in season finale

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

22 hours ago

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a touchdown pass during the third quarter agains...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals deliver early New Year’s gift to fans

The Cardinals' win over the Eagles in Philadelphia was their defining win of 2023. That's among the points from the ArizonaSports' voices.

1 day ago

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after the Green Bay Packers defeat the Carolina Pant...

Arizona Sports

Bears, via Panthers, clinch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft; Cardinals sit at No. 4

The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a Carolina Panthers loss and an Arizona Cardinals win.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon chat pregame...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Gannon ruin New Year’s Eve for Eagles

The Cardinals' win over the Eagles was the biggest show of visiting chutzpah in Philly since the D-backs punched their World Series ticket.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals sign offensive lineman Ben Brown to practice squad