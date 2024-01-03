Close
HABOOB

Panthers owner David Tepper fined for launching drinks on Jaguars fans

Jan 2, 2024, 7:09 PM

FILE - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper gestures before an NFL football game between the New Yo...

FILE - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper gestures before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tepper now finds himself embroiled in a public relations nightmare after a video surfaced of the billionaire allegedly throwing the contents of a drink at a fan from his club suite following a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Until the Cardinals pulled off the upset of the season with a comeback win over the Eagles, Arizona was running neck and neck with the Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL this year.

While the Cardinals found the win column in Week 17, the Panthers stumbled to their 14th loss of the season and owner David Tepper expressed his displeasure by launching a drink toward opposing fans.

Tepper was fined $300,000 for his outburst in what was certainly a moment built up through a putrid regular season.

The Panthers rank dead last in offensive yards per game, takeaways and total wins.

In certain circles, being last in total wins could be conceived as a good thing since your team is graced with the first overall pick in the following draft.

Unfortunately for the Carolina, adding insult to injury, they gave up their first round pick in a trade with the Bears to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers owner David Tepper fined for launching drinks on Jaguars fans