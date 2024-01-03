Until the Cardinals pulled off the upset of the season with a comeback win over the Eagles, Arizona was running neck and neck with the Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL this year.

While the Cardinals found the win column in Week 17, the Panthers stumbled to their 14th loss of the season and owner David Tepper expressed his displeasure by launching a drink toward opposing fans.

The NFL has fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing a drink into the crowd during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/6HXH7GBWwg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 2, 2024

Tepper was fined $300,000 for his outburst in what was certainly a moment built up through a putrid regular season.

The Panthers rank dead last in offensive yards per game, takeaways and total wins.

In certain circles, being last in total wins could be conceived as a good thing since your team is graced with the first overall pick in the following draft.

Unfortunately for the Carolina, adding insult to injury, they gave up their first round pick in a trade with the Bears to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

