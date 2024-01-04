Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals ‘grateful’ for Kelvin Beachum with D.J. Humphries out with ACL tear

Jan 4, 2024, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

Kelvin Beachum runs out of the tunnel...

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum #68 of the Arizona Cardinals is introduced during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 44-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Kelvin Beachum has been one of the most consistent Arizona Cardinals since arriving to the desert in 2020.

No matter if he’s starting all 48 of his games played across the first three seasons with the Cardinals or filling in as a backup in Year 4, the veteran offensive lineman gives Arizona a trusted option.

He did just that filling for D.J. Humphries for Arizona’s win over the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the season. And he’ll do it again once more in the Cardinals’ season finale after Humphries was diagnosed with a torn ACL suffered in the team’s Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Losing Humphries is undoubtedly a tough blow for this year — and next.

RELATED STORIES

Having a guy like Beachum at least softens the hit as Arizona looks to end the season on a high note against the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s been fantastic. We’re very grateful to have him in the role that he plays,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday of Beachum. “He’ll be our starting left tackle. He’s the ultimate team guy, a guy that provides really good leadership for the young guys.

“He’s a guy I talk to a lot. I bounce things off of him because he’s been around the block and I’m glad we have him. He’ll step in there and play well.”

With D.J. Humphries ACL injury, the Cardinals need more than a quick fix

Given the timing of the injury, Humphries being ready for the start of next season is out of the question.

Just going off quarterback Kyler Murray’s nearly 11-month recovery timeline from his own torn ACL — which should be viewed as a best-case scenario — a Humphries return wouldn’t happen until early November, well into the 2024 regular season. But then again, not every ACL tear is the same.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Gannon said. “You guys know the timetable for that, but I know he’ll attack it. And like I said and like I told him, he’ll be back better than ever.”

Luckily for the Cardinals, Beachum signed on for two more years last offseason, cementing him in for at least another season.

That signing is looking a whole lot bigger now than it did in 2023, as Beachum should slide into a starting role opposite rookie Paris Johnson Jr.

While Beachum should see time at left tackle Sunday, whether he’s on the left or right side next season is up for debate.

2024 NFL Draft implications

In addition to impacting the season finale and subsequent games next year, the Humphries injury also potentially throws a twist in Arizona’s 2024 NFL Draft plans.

Knowing they’re going to be without Humphries for an extended period in addition to understanding he’ll have just one more year left on his current deal, general manager Monti Ossenfort and Co. could find it opportunistic to land the lineman’s heir apparent.

There’s also the fact that the Cardinals could add some serious cap space if they decide to move on from Humphries.

In 2024 and 2025, Humphries carries a cap hit of nearly $23 million.

Per OverTheCap, getting him off the books with a June 1 designation could free up around $9 million, though Compare Bet’s Kyle Odegard writes that the lineman could qualify for an injury protection benefit that would pay Humphries $2.05 million and bring with it an additional cap hit of $1.23 million in 2024. There would also be a dead-money hit of around $15 million.

Still, the freed-up cap space could go a long way in shoring up the offensive line or other positions of need.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark does pushups after missing a catch during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Jonathan Gannon: ‘You want to win for a guy like that’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon remain in lockstep heading into the final game of the season.

21 hours ago

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

How far can Cardinals’ 1st-round pick fall in the 2024 NFL Draft with 1 more win?

The Arizona Cardinals' time in the No. 2 spot of the 2024 NFL Draft was short-lived following their impressive win over the Eagles in Week 18.

22 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon talks with Kyler Murray during a game...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon ‘more convicted’ that Kyler Murray is Cardinals’ franchise QB

There's no doubt in Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's mind that Kyler Murray is the team's franchise quarterback.

2 days ago

Michael Carter celebrates a touchdown catch in Philadelphia...

Tyler Drake

Addition of Michael Carter has Cardinals run game set up for 2024

With the upped usage of midseason addition and running back Michael Carter, the Cardinals' run game led by James Conner has hit its stride.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray celebrates with Monti Ossenfort postgame...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray, McBride among Cardinals to be excited about in the new year

A look at the Arizona Cardinals to really get excited about heading into the new year, beginning with QB Kyler Murray.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray during Cardinals-Eagles...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray goes off in 2nd half as Cardinals stun Eagles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned in his best stretch of football in 2023 behind a trio of second-half touchdowns.

4 days ago

Cardinals ‘grateful’ for Kelvin Beachum with D.J. Humphries out with ACL tear