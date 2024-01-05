Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State men’s basketball is 2-0 in Pac-12 play

Jan 4, 2024, 7:46 PM

Arizona State Guard Frankie Collins (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona State Guard Frankie Collins (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss Arizona State men’s basketball’s crazy trip to the Bay Area.

The Sun Devils were down big in their games against Stanford and Cal but rallied to beat both, improving to 2-0 in Pac-12 play. It was the first time ASU has started 2-0 in its conference with both games being played on the road since the 1987-88 season.

Frankie Collins was huge for the Sun Devils in both games. Collins scored 12 points including the game-winner on Friday at Stanford and had a season-high 25 points on Sunday at Cal. He was efficient from the field over the weekend, shooting over 55% in each matchup.

The guys also discussed ASU football landing New Mexico State transfer linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. He had a great season for the Aggies in 2023 as he recorded 111 total tackles on the season. His 111 tackles were tops on the team and his 10 tackles for loss also led NMSU.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis wrapped up  the podcast discussing the happenings in Sun Devil athletics outside of the football and men’s basketball teams. ASU hockey won the Adirondack Winter Invitation in Lake Placid, New York  on Dec. 30. The game was played at the site of the “Miracle on Ice” in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

