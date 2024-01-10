The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their player development staff for the 2024 season on Monday with new managers at multiple affiliates.

Dan Carlson is back as assistant major league pitching coach and pitching coordinator. With Barry Enright off to be the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, Kyle Driscoll enters as a pitching coordinator. Driscoll was the pitching coach for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets last season.

At the affiliates, Ronnie Gajownik made history as the first woman to manage a High-A team with the Hillsboro Hops last season. Gajownik will be the bench coach at Double-A Amarillo in 2024 under first-year Sod Poodles manager Tim Bogar.

Bogar joins the organization after spending the past six seasons as the Washington Nationals’ bench coach under Dave Martinez. He was a member of the World Series-winning staff in 2019. He previously coached with the Rays, Red Sox, Rangers and Mariners. He was with Boston from 2009-12, which overlapped with D-backs general manager Mike Hazen. Bogar was also the Rangers’ interim manager down the stretch of the 2014 season.

Former Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof will be the bench coach for the Triple-A Reno Aces. Blake Lalli returns as Reno’s manager, Doug Drabek and Jeff Bajenaru are back as pitching coaches and Travis Denker as hitting coach.

Javier Colina, who managed the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, takes over Gajownik’s former post as manager of the Hops.

Former D-backs All-Stars Orlando Hudson and Miguel Montero remain with the organization in coordinator roles, as well.

The farm system is in the hands of first-year director of player development Shaun Larkin, who came over after spending eight seasons in the Dodgers’ organization.

Triple-A Reno

Blake Lalli – Manager

Jeff Bajenaru – Pitching coach

Doug Drabek – Pitching coach

