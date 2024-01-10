Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks name player development staff, Nationals bench coach to manage Double-A

Jan 9, 2024, 9:27 PM | Updated: 9:28 pm

Tim Bogar...

Hall of Famer David Ortiz #34 and former Boston Red Sox first base coach Tim Bogar #10 on June 27, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their player development staff for the 2024 season on Monday with new managers at multiple affiliates.

Dan Carlson is back as assistant major league pitching coach and pitching coordinator. With Barry Enright off to be the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, Kyle Driscoll enters as a pitching coordinator. Driscoll was the pitching coach for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets last season.

At the affiliates, Ronnie Gajownik made history as the first woman to manage a High-A team with the Hillsboro Hops last season. Gajownik will be the bench coach at Double-A Amarillo in 2024 under first-year Sod Poodles manager Tim Bogar.

RELATED STORIES

Bogar joins the organization after spending the past six seasons as the Washington Nationals’ bench coach under Dave Martinez. He was a member of the World Series-winning staff in 2019. He previously coached with the Rays, Red Sox, Rangers and Mariners. He was with Boston from 2009-12, which overlapped with D-backs general manager Mike Hazen. Bogar was also the Rangers’ interim manager down the stretch of the 2014 season.

Former Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof will be the bench coach for the Triple-A Reno Aces. Blake Lalli returns as Reno’s manager, Doug Drabek and Jeff Bajenaru are back as pitching coaches and Travis Denker as hitting coach.

Javier Colina, who managed the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, takes over Gajownik’s former post as manager of the Hops.

Former D-backs All-Stars Orlando Hudson and Miguel Montero remain with the organization in coordinator roles, as well.

The farm system is in the hands of first-year director of player development Shaun Larkin, who came over after spending eight seasons in the Dodgers’ organization.

Triple-A Reno

Blake Lalli – Manager

Jeff Bajenaru – Pitching coach

Doug Drabek – Pitching coach

Travis Denker – Hitting coach

Shawn Roof – Bench coach

Double-A Amarillo

Tim Bogar — Manager

Tom Gorzelanny — Pitching coach

Terrmel Sledge — Hitting Coach

Ronnie Gajownik — Bench coach

High-A Hillsboro

Javier Colina — Manager

Gabriel Hernandez — Pitching coach

Ty Wright — Hitting coach

Mark Reed — Bench coach

Single-A Visalia

Dee Garner — Manager

Tyler Mark — Pitching coach

Brad Marcelino — Hitting coach

Jaime De Valle — Bench coach

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diego Castillo...

Associated Press

New York Mets claim INF Diego Castillo from Arizona Diamondbacks

Infielder Diego Castillo was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

4 days ago

Robbie Ray...

Associated Press

Robbie Ray returns to NL West as Giants acquire veteran LHP, Mariners get OF Mitch Haniger back

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi is confident in Robbie Ray helping his club in the second half of 2024.

4 days ago

Kevin Newman #28 of the Cincinnati Reds throws the ball to first base against the Miami Marlins at ...

Kevin Zimmerman

Infielder Kevin Newman to sign with Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Kevin Newman will reportedly sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Jon Heyman.

7 days ago

Tucker Barnhart...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks add veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, LHP Logan Allen to MiLB deals

The Diamondbacks signed catcher Tucker Barnhart and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen to minor league contracts.

7 days ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Diamondbacks’ best feats of 2023 include Thomas catch, Gallen shutout

Moments to remember from the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 season include Alek Thomas' catch, 16-13 win over Braves.

8 days ago

corbin carroll...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ year in review: The top storylines in 2023

Audio montages for the 2023 calendar year highlighted by the Arizona Diamondbacks' World Series run and Phoenix Suns drastic changes.

10 days ago

Diamondbacks name player development staff, Nationals bench coach to manage Double-A