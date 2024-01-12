Future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski will be hosting Marine Corps veteran Lance Corporal Graham Dorsey at this year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The former Arizona Wildcat star connected with USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to surprise the former Marine and his family with a trip to the Super Bowl.

#ad LAS VEGAS HERE WE GO! Honored to send Marine Corps veteran Lance Corporal Graham Dorsey to #SuperBowlLVIII with @USAA and @WWP. He fought for our freedom with multiple deployments to Iraq and he continues to give back to his fellow vets. Can’t wait to meet you!… pic.twitter.com/T7h30FSo6y — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 12, 2024

Dorsey, a Phoenix resident, served as a rifleman with the 5th Marines Regiment from 2002-06. He did multiple tours of duty in Iraq, including time in Fallujah.

He was awarded several medals for his time in the service, such as the Combat Action Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 1 star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Presidential Unit Citation.

Dorsey is also a member of the WWP, which he finds as a way to give back to his country and the brothers and sisters he served alongside.

“Football on Sundays would not be possible without heroes like Marine Corps veteran Lance Corporal Graham Dorsey,” NFL legend Rob Gronkowski said in a press release. “In working with USAA and Wounded Warrior Project, I wanted to honor someone from Arizona, where I went to college, and Graham’s service to our country is worth celebrating. I look forward to meeting Graham and his wife Rebecca at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.”

Dorsey has the slight chance to see his favorite team play in Las Vegas, with the Philadelphia Eagles starting their playoff run on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dorsey’s Eagles defeated Gronkowski’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII five years ago. Nevertheless, Gronkowski has been a mainstay in the Big Game, winning four Super Bowls during his 11 seasons in the National Football League.