Jay Feely: ‘Marvin Harrison Jr. is the next Larry Fitzgerald’

Jan 12, 2024, 5:34 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch against Will Johnson #2 of the Mic...

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch against Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the third quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker and NFL analyst Jay Feely said he thinks Marvin Harrison Jr. is “the next Larry Fitzgerald.”

Feely believes the Cardinals should draft Harrison Jr. if they have the opportunity to get him.

“I think there’s a lot of things (that separate him from other receivers),” Feely told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “No. 1 he’s an unbelievable ball catcher. Catching the ball, he’s got great hands, he’s got separation. He has the stop and start ability. And then you put in the fact that his dad was Marvin Harrison. He understands how to do it. When you talk to everyone who’s been around him, they talk about his worth ethic and the diligence that he has in his craft.”

RELATED STORIES

Feely suggested the Cardinals should keep Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback and use their No. 4 overall pick to draft Harrison.

“I think they won one too many games, but I think they did a decent job for what they had,” Feely said. “It was a roster that was being remade. It was a roster that was lacking a lot of pieces especially defensively to be able to get after the quarterback.

“You do believe that Kyler is the answer. He’s recovered. He’s the answer going forward and that gives you flexibility and hopefully you can get Marvin Harrison (Jr.) with that fourth pick.”

