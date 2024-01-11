Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially headed to the NFL.

The wide receiver on Thursday declared for the 2024 NFL Draft where he should be one of the top prospects taken in April.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and great opportunity to play the game that I love at The Ohio State University,” Harrison said in a social media post on Thursday. “All glory and praise to him. I want to give thanks to everyone at The Ohio State University within and outside of the football program.

“With that said, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft. Truly a dream come true. Go Bucks.”

Since the regular season came to a close, draft analysts have mocked Harrison anywhere from No. 1 overall to just inside the top 5.

And where the Arizona Cardinals stand in the draft order at No. 4 overall, many of the franchise’s followers are hoping for the latter come draft night.

From a mock draft standpoint, Cardinals fans might very well get their wish, with Harrison leading the way in the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker.

It’s not hard to see why, either.

Marvin Harrison fills 2024 NFL Draft need for Cardinals

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound wideout is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 67 catches, 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged no less than 16.4 yards per catch over that span.

Harrison would also give the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray a legit No. 1 option that would easily slide in as one of the tallest pass-catching options on the roster.

After what was seen out of the wide receivers room as a whole in 2023 on top of Hollywood Brown entering free agency, a revamp is definitely needed heading into Year 2 of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Of the Cardinals under contract for at least another season, 2023 third-rounder Michael Wilson paced the room last year behind 565 yards and three touchdowns. He trailed only Rondale Moore (40) in catches with 38.

