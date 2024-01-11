Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 11, 2024, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

Marvin Harrison catches a pass...

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Photo by Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports - Pool/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially headed to the NFL.

The wide receiver on Thursday declared for the 2024 NFL Draft where he should be one of the top prospects taken in April.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and great opportunity to play the game that I love at The Ohio State University,” Harrison said in a social media post on Thursday. “All glory and praise to him. I want to give thanks to everyone at The Ohio State University within and outside of the football program.

“With that said, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft. Truly a dream come true. Go Bucks.”

RELATED STORIES

Since the regular season came to a close, draft analysts have mocked Harrison anywhere from No. 1 overall to just inside the top 5.

And where the Arizona Cardinals stand in the draft order at No. 4 overall, many of the franchise’s followers are hoping for the latter come draft night.

From a mock draft standpoint, Cardinals fans might very well get their wish, with Harrison leading the way in the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker.

It’s not hard to see why, either.

Marvin Harrison fills 2024 NFL Draft need for Cardinals

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound wideout is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 67 catches, 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged no less than 16.4 yards per catch over that span.

Harrison would also give the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray a legit No. 1 option that would easily slide in as one of the tallest pass-catching options on the roster.

After what was seen out of the wide receivers room as a whole in 2023 on top of Hollywood Brown entering free agency, a revamp is definitely needed heading into Year 2 of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Of the Cardinals under contract for at least another season, 2023 third-rounder Michael Wilson paced the room last year behind 565 yards and three touchdowns. He trailed only Rondale Moore (40) in catches with 38.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Justin Fields high fives Matt Eberflus...

Tyler Drake

Which teams ahead of Cardinals in 2024 NFL Draft need a quarterback?

Three teams stand ahead of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. Just how bad do they need a franchise QB?

19 hours ago

Daniel Arias at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign WR Daniel Arias, 3 others to future deals

The Cardinals signed WR Daniel Arias, CB Darren Hall, S Verone McKinley III and OL Austen Pleasants to future contracts on Tuesday.

2 days ago

James Conner smiles after beating the Philadelphia Eagles...

Tyler Drake

The defining moments of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals

Year 1 of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon is officially in the books.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray: 2023 Arizona Cardinals ‘was 1 of my favorite teams to be a part of’

Optimism about the Cardinals' future was bursting at the seams, especially when franchise quarterback Kyler Murray was at the podium.

4 days ago

Monti Ossenfort and Dave Spears look on at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals hold No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft after 4-13 season

The Arizona Cardinals will pick fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

4 days ago

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft