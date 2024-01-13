Typically, a helicopter tackle in football sends the ball carrier spinning in the air after a hit. Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King II showed the inverse version on a hit in Saturday’s wild card round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

King popped Browns quarterback Joe Flacco on his way to sliding and spun on Flacco’s back and neck for two full rotations.

Desmond King break dancing on Joe Flacco’s head pic.twitter.com/Ubcj3hvd0P — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 13, 2024

It gave spectators the illusion King was breakdancing like Booker T in a WWE ring.

Desmond King on top of Flacco. pic.twitter.com/PbeUB0oAER — Dean Thanos (@HailDeanThanos) January 13, 2024

The first half of Browns-Texans had fireworks with Houston up 24-14 the break after rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. But it also gave NFL fans and personalities on social media something to joke about.

Breakdancing on top of Joe 😭 — Domonique (@Foxworth24) January 13, 2024

KingCopter — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 13, 2024

No one: Desmond King on top of Joe Flacco: pic.twitter.com/CNlZVfahVh — ChargersMemes (@ChargersMemes) January 13, 2024

Desmond King tackling Joe Flacco. pic.twitter.com/2lksKVVdWI — Hänsel (@UberHansen) January 13, 2024

Desmond King pic.twitter.com/IvozruOGKm — 𝓑𝓪𝓵𝓽𝓲𝓶𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓡𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓷𝓼 𝓕𝓪𝓷 (@LamarJacksonEra) January 13, 2024

