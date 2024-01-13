Close
Texans’ Desmond King II gives helicopter tackle new meaning vs. Browns’ Joe Flacco

Jan 13, 2024, 4:32 PM

(Peacock Screenshot)

(Peacock Screenshot)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Typically, a helicopter tackle in football sends the ball carrier spinning in the air after a hit. Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King II showed the inverse version on a hit in Saturday’s wild card round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

King popped Browns quarterback Joe Flacco on his way to sliding and spun on Flacco’s back and neck for two full rotations.

It gave spectators the illusion King was breakdancing like Booker T in a WWE ring.

The first half of Browns-Texans had fireworks with Houston up 24-14 the break after rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. But it also gave NFL fans and personalities on social media something to joke about.

