Brent Brennan offered Arizona head coaching job, per reports

Arizona football has offered its head coaching job to San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, according to 247Sports’ Jason Scheer.

It’s been a quick process for the Wildcats after former coach Jedd Fisch accepted the Washington Huskies job Sunday evening.

The first domino to fall was Alabama head coach Nick Saban announcing his retirement on Wednesday, followed by Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer replacing him on Friday.

Despite many players saying they wanted former defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen to replace Fisch, the university instead targeted offensive mind Brennan.

Prior to his time at San Jose State, Brennan was the receivers coach at Oregon State from 2011-16, including coaching Brandin Cooks, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s most outstanding receiver in 2013.

Scheer later noted that Nansen, who left for the co-defensive coordinator spot at Texas, could return as a “highly-paid DC” under Brennan.

Brennan, who was a graduate assistant in Tucson in 200, was a candidate for the job back in 2020 before Arizona landed on Fisch.

That was coming off an undefeated regular season in a shortened season due to the height of COVID-19. The Spartans then lost to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson. He was named College Football Coach of the Year by the Lombardi Foundation.

Though San Jose State won only eight games over Brennan’s first three seasons, they’ve won seven games in three of the past four years.