Brent Brennan offered Arizona head coaching job, per reports

Jan 15, 2024, 9:52 PM

Head coach Brent Brennan of the San Jose State Spartans looks on during the second half of his team...

Head coach Brent Brennan of the San Jose State Spartans looks on during the second half of his team's game against the New Mexico Lobos at University Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Spartans defeated the Lobos 52-24. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona football has offered its head coaching job to San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, according to 247Sports’ Jason Scheer.

It’s been a quick process for the Wildcats after former coach Jedd Fisch accepted the Washington Huskies job Sunday evening.

The first domino to fall was Alabama head coach Nick Saban announcing his retirement on Wednesday, followed by Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer replacing him on Friday.

Despite many players saying they wanted former defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen to replace Fisch, the university instead targeted offensive mind Brennan.

RELATED STORIES

Prior to his time at San Jose State, Brennan was the receivers coach at Oregon State from 2011-16, including coaching Brandin Cooks, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s most outstanding receiver in 2013.

Scheer later noted that Nansen, who left for the co-defensive coordinator spot at Texas, could return as a “highly-paid DC” under Brennan.

Brennan, who was a graduate assistant in Tucson in 200, was a candidate for the job back in 2020 before Arizona landed on Fisch.

That was coming off an undefeated regular season in a shortened season due to the height of COVID-19. The Spartans then lost to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson. He was named College Football Coach of the Year by the Lombardi Foundation.

Though San Jose State won only eight games over Brennan’s first three seasons, they’ve won seven games in three of the past four years.

Arizona Football

Johnny Nansen and Brett Arce celebrate after a defensive stop against the Utah Utes during the seco...

Arizona Sports

Johnny Nansen, Brent Brennan represent Arizona football’s reported top targets to replace Jedd Fisch

The Arizona Wildcats seem to be making progress in their head coaching search and are focused on two targets.

4 hours ago

Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman announced on Monday he is entering the transfer portal. (@brayde...

David Veenstra

Arizona QB Brayden Dorman to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman announced on Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal after Jedd Fisch's departure.

8 hours ago

Brennan Carroll...

Damon Allred

Arizona OC Brennan Carroll among coaches expected to follow Jedd Fisch to Washington, per reports

Now-former Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch is bringing his entire Wildcats offensive staff with him to the Washington Huskies.

9 hours ago

Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 prepares for the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona St...

David Veenstra

Former Arizona starting QB Jayden de Laura has committed to Texas State University

Former Arizona starting quarterback, Jayden de Laura announced on Monday he has committed to Texas State University.

9 hours ago

Running back Jonah Coleman #3 of the Arizona Wildcats leaps into the end-zone to score a four-yard ...

David Veenstra

Arizona RB Jonah Coleman to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Arizona running back Jonah Coleman announced on Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal after Jedd Fisch's departure.

12 hours ago

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a touchdown call during the second quart...

Dan Bickley

Jedd Fisch’s departure continues same story of college football in Arizona

College football in Arizona continues attempting to ascend and that becomes more difficult after Jedd Fisch's departure.

1 day ago

