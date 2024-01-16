After dwelling in the cellar of college football in 2021 with just one win, Jedd Fisch led the Arizona Wildcats back to prominence behind a 10-3 mark and an Alamo Bowl win just two years later.

But just when it looked like the Wildcats’ future was bright heading into Year 4 under Fisch, the head coach pulled a 180 this past weekend in his decision to leave Arizona for Washington.

Now, he takes the reins of the Washington Huskies, a team that was just one win away from a national championship earlier this year. It’s been a whirlwind few days for Fisch.

“Rarely in life does one have to leave someone or something that they love, but 48 hours ago that is something my family and I did,” Fisch told Washington reporters. “We did it so we could join the Husky family. … I loved my time at U of A. I’m truly grateful for the people there who believed in me and my vision and how to turn a program around and turn it into national prominence. I promised to leave the program better than I found it. We did that. We’re proud of that.

“I did not take the decision to come to the University of Washington lightly, but once (university president Ana Mari Cauce) and (athletic director Troy Dannen) showed me what is possible in Seattle, and what their vision of the future looks like, there was no answer other than yes. … It’s not just about Washington football that brought us here.”

On top of the added resources and the program as a whole, Fisch also spoke on the desire to join the No. 2 ranked public university in the country for education.

And above all else, Fisch chose the Huskies because they “believe every year is a championship year. Winning is a priority in Seattle.”

Other Wildcats joining Jedd Fisch in Washington?

Fisch isn’t the only former Wildcat expected to head to the Pacific Northwest this offseason.

Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, numerous Arizona assistants are expected to join Washington’s coaching staff and were in attendance for Fisch’s introductory press conference.

They include:

– Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll

– QBs coach Jimmie Dougherty

– TEs coach Jordan Paopao

– RBs coach Scottie Graham

– WRs coach Kevin Cummings

– DE/OLBs coach Jacob Kaufasi

– CBs coach John Richardson

Fisch doesn’t want to stop there, either.

“It’s going to be our goal to get all of them here and to get that crew together and stay together,” Fisch said. “We have some fantastic coaches. I hope all of them come with us here and we’re able to bring that camaraderie, the personal touch, the families all together and I think we will.”

