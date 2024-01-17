Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is looking to make up for his $50,000 fine for criticizing officiating with a sweet discount from the Ritz Carlton in Lake Tahoe.

The NBA fined Brown after he was ejected on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks for arguing in the face of officials and using a laptop during his postgame press conference to highlight what he felt were inconsistencies with the calls.

Brown spoke to reporters at Footprint Center on Tuesday ahead of Sacramento’s game against the Phoenix Suns, and he explained how the fine could impact his All-Star Game weekend plans.

“The fine is what it is,” Brown said. “My partner Rochelle, she’s upset with me because I was gonna splurge and take them skiing … we were gonna stay at the Ritz Carlton on the north side of Lake Tahoe and we were gonna splurge a little bit for All-Star break, go skiing, I was gonna take my grandson skiing. But I called her and told her we probably won’t be able to do it today unless the Ritz Carlton, which is a terrific place, gives me a discount.”

Brown repeated the name of the hotel several more times while trying to look straight into the camera.

His postgame film session with the media — highlighted by confusion with how verticality is being officiated — continued an eventful season of friction with referees.

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković had quite the rant a week prior after a loss to the Lakers, saying, “They had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know so we don’t show up for the game,” after Los Angeles took 36 free throws.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Monday, “I don’t want to be Mike Brown up here going through them all,” when talking about fouls after a loss to Memphis. Brown coached Curry as an assistant in Golden State before landing the Kings job.

