Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ open offensive coordinator job, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The reported decision comes with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who played under Kingsbury last season, projected to land at or near the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kingsbury took over as USC’s offensive analyst this past season following the Cardinals’ firing of the head coach. Kingsbury went 4-13 in his final year at the helm after getting a six-year extension ahead of the regular season.

Originally signing on with Arizona in 2019, Kingsbury posted a 28-37-1 mark before his firing. Kingsbury saw gradual improvement the first two seasons with the Cardinals before securing an NFC Wild Card berth behind an 11-6 record in 2021.

Kingsbury got his coaching start as a quality control coach with the Houston Cougars in 2008. He eventually got promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking Texas A&M’s OC job in 2011.

Two years later, Kingsbury would make his head-coaching debut for his alma mater in Texas Tech. He would hold that position until 2018 when he was let go by the Red Raiders.

He would eventually agree to become USC’s OC but resigned a month later for the chance at landing an NFL job. Kingsbury interviewed with both the New York Jets and Cardinals before signing on with Arizona.

